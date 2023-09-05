‘Potential criminal act’ on flight from Charlotte involved a minor, authorities say

The FBI is investigating a “potential criminal act” on a flight from Charlotte that landed in Boston Saturday morning, according to our partners at Boston 25 News.

A trooper with the Massachusetts State Police Troop F, which is based out of Logan International Airport, said the incident involved a juvenile, a phone and a flight attendant. Details Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz received from a passenger also paint a similar picture.

According to Boston 25, Massachusetts State Police was alerted to an incident on American Airlines Flight 1441 traveling from Charlotte to Boston around 10 a.m. Saturday.

A passenger on that flight spoke anonymously to Boston 25 News on Monday. He said he saw a young girl walk to the plane’s first class bathroom before she was stopped by a male flight attendant.

“He stopped her and said, ‘hey, hold on just a second. We’re about to start collecting trash so I’m going to wash my hands.’ So he went in the bathroom and then she went to the bathroom,” the passenger explained.

The passenger believes this is when the reported “criminal act” took place. He said after the girl came out, other passengers saw the flight attendant go back in. That is when he says the girl’s mom came running up to the bathroom to stop another person from going in.

“The mom came up, she stopped the other lady from going in the bathroom. She said ‘don’t go in there,’” the passenger said.

That passenger said he was told the mom was saying there was a camera in the bathroom.

The passenger told Boston 25 that police boarded the flight when it landed.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said because the alleged incident happened mid-flight, it falls under federal jurisdiction. The FBI confirmed it responded but couldn’t provide anymore information.

“FBI Boston responded along with the Massachusetts State Police. We have no additional information to provide at this time,” a statement from the agency reads.

American Airlines said the flight was met by law enforcement on arrival and they are cooperating with police.

“American Airlines flight 1441 from Charlotte (CLT) to Boston (BOS) was met by law enforcement upon arrival. We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” a spokesperson for the airline said.