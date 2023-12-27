Potential data breach impacts Integris patient data

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you or someone you know is a patient with Integris, be aware that your personal information could be at risk after the hospital said a potential system hack may have impacted patient data.

Names, contact information, date of birth and social security numbers are some things that may have been accessed in the potential breach as the hospital said it is currently investigating the situation.

“Hackers are faster than we are and everyone in the marketing world, in the news world, in the technology world, just catches up with them,” the owner of Focused Digital Marketing Agency Patrick Allmond said.

OK Dept. of Human Services announce online heating assistance

KFOR recently received emails from people saying they got an email from the alleged hackers telling them the data of over two million patients was compromised. They said the alleged hackers provided their personal information as proof and told them Integris refuses to resolve the issue. However, they claim the alleged hackers also told them they can keep their information from being leaked for a price.

“The sad thing is there’s really no recourse for this kind of people because some of them aren’t even in our country,” Allmond said.

Allmond said this has become all too common as technology has advanced over time.

“The bad part is criminals can exist all over the world, take our money and we can never see them,” he said.

Integris is posting updates on their website. Most recently, they said they’ve secured their network and opened an investigation. No services were interrupted and they say their system is fully operational. Both Allmond and Integris have said not to respond or interact with any alleged hacker or any links they may send out.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

“It’s up to you and I to be diligent about our information,” Allmond said. “That’s the best prevention right there.”

Allmond emphasized this isn’t the fault of Integris, rather hackers are just that good at what they do. After an investigation, Integris said they plan to offer credit monitoring at no cost to people who have been impacted by the situation. They said they also plan to post updated information at this link as it becomes available to them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.