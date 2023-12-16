Potential EPA rule changes could increase liability and costs for Grand Forks

Dec. 16—GRAND FORKS — If potential changes to the Environmental Protection Agency's Lead and Copper Rule go into effect, questions of how the changes will be funded and the additional liability to public utilities remain.

"I think it would require some serious influx for funding from the federal government because that's a task," said Dan Hanson, Grand Forks water operation manager.

In a draft rule released in November, the EPA stated a goal to replace 100% of lead service lines in 10 years. In Grand Forks, cost estimates for replacing all the lead service lines range from $7 million to $18 million.

The Lead and Copper Rule was published in 1991, with the goal of minimizing lead and copper in drinking water across the United States. The rule created more stringent limits for lead and copper concentrations in drinking water. Currently, the maximum amount of lead allowed in drinking water is 15 parts per billion, and the maximum amount of copper allowed is 1.3 parts per million in more than 10% of taps sampled. Additionally, water systems must take action to control system corrosion, which can have detrimental effects.

In 2022, the EPA released changes to the Lead and Copper Rule that required water systems across the country to create an inventory of lead pipes and service lines by October 2024.

To date, Grand Forks Public Works has confirmed slightly over 1,000 lead service lines in the city, double the original estimates. Additionally, there are 800 service lines that the city isn't sure of the material, although Hanson estimates only 300 to 400 of the unknown service lines are made of lead.

Because of the Flood of 1997, many of the records on service lines were lost. The department has had to rely on city engineering and permit records, but after more than 140 years, some records have been lost, and for some of the oldest records, information may never have been recorded. Additionally, some modern addresses don't line up with the historical addresses for which records were created after a readdressing in the late 19th century.

In East Grand Forks, only seven lead service lines remain, and East Grand Forks Water and Light says that it hopes to have all of them replaced by the end of 2024.

Since 1997, Water and Light has been working to replace old cast-iron water mains; starting in 2021, the city used American Rescue Plan dollars to fund lead service line replacements. At that time, according to Water and Light records, there were only 25 lead service lines in the city. However, many of the properties that would have been old enough to have lead service lines had been torn down or moved.

"Before neighborhoods got eliminated in the Flood of 1997, there may have been more lead service lines in the water distribution system," said Brian Johnson, water treatment plant distribution superintendent for East Grand Forks Water and Light. "A lot of those areas, they just don't exist anymore, and we've been systematically getting rid of (the rest of the lead service lines)."

In East Grand Forks, a recent meter replacement project allowed Water and Light to track the service line material.

"We're probably way out ahead of most (other water systems)" said Keith Mykleseth, general manager for Water and Light. "This has been funded by the customers, and we have no loans out there (for the project). The customer may pay a little more for their water, but now they know they have a great infrastructure that should not have any issues in the future."

In Grand Forks, it's been a challenge to let residents know about the issue.

"The biggest challenge is getting word to a lot of those unknown homes that we were not sure what they have," said Graycyn Cole, an environmental specialist with the water department. "We've done postcards. We put stuff on social media. We have stuff on our website, but some of our biggest, most helpful people to get outreach out are plumbers."

Cole and Grand Forks Public Works Water Department spent upwards of a year combing through decades of city records to track the lead pipes in the water system. Through the records, they were able to confirm 90% of the service line materials in the city.

Lead service lines were officially made illegal in 1986 but became less common in houses built after 1940. Grand Forks Public Works has a map on its website tracking service line material in the city. Most lead service lines are concentrated in the oldest neighborhoods in Grand Forks, including Riverside, downtown, Near North, University Park Neighborhoods and Southside.

Lead can have serious health effects, but is especially dangerous for children, since it can impact the development of their learning and cognitive abilities. Service lines aren't the only place where lead contamination occurs in drinking. Old solder and plumbing fixtures in homes can also be a source, but the service line is typically the single biggest source of any contamination.

When a line is replaced, most of the contamination will be eliminated, but trace amounts may remain until the home's plumbing has been flushed and circulated.

To date, Grand Forks has completed or currently has the applications in the work for almost 140 lead service line replacements.

The program began taking applications in 2022, and replacements began this year.

The current program that the city provides only requires residents to pay 10% of the cost of their service line replacement; a combination of city funds and North Dakota Drinking Water State Revolving Fund covers the rest of the project. According to Grand Forks Water Works, a lead service line replacement can cost between $7,000 and $10,000 on average, based on those done in the last year.

On the Grand Forks Public Works website, the water department has guides to testing what material a service line is, how to get a lead service line replacement, and a map of where known lead service lines are located in the city. Additionally, residents who have lead service lines can get a water filtering pitcher to ensure they receive the cleanest drinking water possible.

Besides the potential issues of funding all of the replacements for lead service lines, there are additional challenges of service line ownership and having property owners on board with a system line replacement. Currently, there is no requirement for an owner with a lead service line to replace it, but that could change if the rules go into effect.

"There are challenges throughout the state of North Dakota where the city owns part of the service line and then the homeowner owns part of it, so even if the municipality goes in and replaces part of it, they can't force (the owner) to replace that other part," said Melanie Parvey, Grand Forks Water Works Director. "In Grand Forks, the whole service line is owned by the residents, so we can do a main replacement . ... (And if) we notice a lead service line we tell the homeowner, but they can still choose not (to replace)."