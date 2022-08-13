Potential hack for some Boeing planes fixed -researchers

FILE PHOTO: Photo of Boeing logo at their headquarters in Chicago
James Pearson
·1 min read

By James Pearson

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - A digital vulnerability in the computer systems used on some Boeing Co aircraft that could have allowed malicious hackers to modify data and cause pilots to make dangerous miscalculations has been fixed, security researchers said on Friday.

Older versions of a digital tool used to calculate landing and take-off speeds on some aircraft could be tampered with by hackers with direct access to an “Electronic Flight Bag,” or EFB, a tablet device used by pilots to plan flights, cybersecurity firm Pen Test Partners said in a report.

“If data modification occurs, and the resulting miscalculations are not detected during the crew’s required cross check or verification process, an aircraft could land on a runway too short, or take off at incorrect speeds potentially resulting in a tail strike or runway excursion,” said the report, which was presented at the DEF CON hacker convention in Las Vegas on Friday.

In a statement, Boeing said it was not aware of any airplane that had been affected by the issue, but had released a software update to address it.

“The likelihood of this impacting flight safety is incredibly low,” Alex Lomas, a security consultant at Pen Test Partners, said during Friday’s presentation. “Pilots are trained to handle unusual situations.”

(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Credit markets aren't seeing 'a monster under the bed': Strategist

    Carson Group Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss consumer sentiment, credit markets, and whether or not there's a bear market rally happening.

  • Boeing restarts Dreamliner deliveries

    The Boeing Co. has wasted no time in restarting deliveries of its wide-body 787 Dreamliner.  The company handed over the first new Dreamliner in more than a year on Wednesday, with the delivery going to American Airlines.

  • Wide-body jet demand humming again as Boeing 787 rejoins the fray

    Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner has returned to the world market for newly delivered aircraft at a time when demand for wide-body jetliners is finally stirring to life after a prolonged slump. The U.S. planemaker delivered its first Dreamliner since May 2021 on Wednesday, in a significant milestone for the manufacturer after production problems with its wide-body jet. Boeing must now wade through painstaking regulatory checks to get further 787s delivered while chipping away at a backlog of about 120 stored planes outside its plants.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Runs Up To Key Test; Here's What To Do Now

    The stock market rally has run up to a test of its 200-day line. Apple, Microsoft are near buy points. Tesla rival Li Auto reports Monday.

  • New emojis debut, Google developers pressure Apple to update modern texting tech

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo take a look at the new emojis that are expected to come out and the push for Apple developers to adopt universal texting technology.

  • Nuclear Power’s Surprising Future—From Duke Energy’s CEO

    The industry is developing small, modular reactors that could one day be built largely in factories. Duke Energy’s CEO likes the idea.

  • Investors should follow advice 'that seems almost boring', finance influencer explains

    Financial Pop Star and Creator of Mrs. Dow Jones and Finance is Cool, Haley Sacks, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to give advice on how to budget through inflation and advantages of investing smart starting at a young age.

  • American Eagle Stock Got Smacked in the Retail Carnage. It’s Time to Buy.

    A fast-growing loungewear brand called Aerie, a healthy balance sheet, and an expanding online business are positive drivers for American Eagle’s stock.

  • IEA Raises Oil Demand Estimate for 2022; Here Are 2 Energy Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    We’ve all seen the headlines lately, about Russia cutting back its natural gas exports to Germany – and to Western Europe generally. The cuts come in response to Western sanctions over the Ukraine war, but the result is a scramble in Germany to find alternative fuels sources. The continent is coping with a record heatwave, and the cold winter months are not so far away. The upshot is that the International Energy Agency (IEA) has bumped up its estimates for oil demand by 22%, increasing the 2022

  • Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack identified

    STORY: Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after he was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen as he was about to give a lecture in New York state on Friday, according to police.A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom to an audience of hundreds, an eyewitness said. The suspect was identified by police as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who bought a pass to the event.A New York State Police trooper providing security at the event arrested the attacker.Eyewitness Brad Fisher described to Reuters what he saw took place.."I was shocked and stunned, you know, shocked and stunned. I didn't believe what I was seeing. My first reaction was this has to be some kind of demonstration or stunt or something. And then, no, it got it got so real, so fast. And then it was terrifying…"Rushdie was airlifted to a hospital and after hours of surgery was on a ventilator and unable to speak A motive had not yet been determined, and It was not clear what kind of weapon was used.Rushdie, who was born into an Indian Muslim family, has faced death threats for his fourth novel, "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages. In 1989, a year after the book's publication, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist for blasphemy.Rushdie went into hiding for many years. The Iranian government said in 1998 it would no longer back the fatwa, and Rushdie has lived relatively openly in recent years.Though Khomeini's successor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said as late as 2019 that the fatwa was still valid.Rushdie became an American citizen in 2016 and lives in New York City.

  • ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz

    San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 12, 2022: No relief from mugginess amid monsoonal flow

  • Apple AirPods Are on Sale for $99: Shop This Deal While It Lasts

    For a limited time only, AirPods are on sale for $99.99 at Amazon and other retailers.

  • 'No pronouns necessary:' Kayleigh McEnany's sister is promoting a right-wing dating app created by former Trump White House staffers

    Ryann McEnany, ex-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's sister, said in a video it's for "people who see the world our way: the right way."

  • Lenovo’s newest and most advanced laptop is 59% off on Amazon for a limited time: 'Unbelievable value for the price!'

    This epic Lenovo laptop deal is one of the best we've seen all year. The brand's new 2022 touchscreen laptop is over $560 off for a limited time!

  • Why Google employees fear the worst as the company quietly extends its hiring freeze

    Google has yet to reverse the hiring freeze it implemented in July, and employees are beginning to fear how it could affect them.

  • Score some major deals on these Dewalt power tools

    Simplify your woodworking tasks with these discounted power tools from Amazon.

  • Amazon's Best-Selling 55-Inch TV Is on a Major Sale Right Now

    The 55-inch Insignia F30 LED 4K UHD Smart TV is now 40% off on Amazon, at a record-low price of $270. It's a bestseller with built-in Amazon Fire TV streaming.

  • Microsoft Accuses Sony Of Blocking Games From Game Pass

    Last week, Microsoft argued to Brazilian regulators that Call of Duty was not an essential game series while Sony protested that it was. In the latest episode of the Activision Blizzard acquisition drama going down in Brazil, Microsoft accused the PlayStation manufacturer of trying to “inhibit growth” of Game Pass.

  • Have killer sound, will travel: These Doss wireless speakers are 50% off at Amazon, today only

    See what thousands of fans are raving about: “This speaker actually sounds a lot better than the Bose."

  • Kayleigh McEnany's Sister Launches Dating App for Conservatives, Mocks Personal Gender Pronouns

    “Ladies” and “gentlemen” are the only options when creating a dating profile on The Right Stuff, Ryann McEnany says in a promo for the new anti-"woke" app created by former Trump White House staffers