Potential Impacts of Government Shutdown | Sept 29, 2023 |News 19 at 5 p.m.
If the government does shut down, it will impact hundreds of thousands of federal workers across the country, and here in North Alabama.
If the government does shut down, it will impact hundreds of thousands of federal workers across the country, and here in North Alabama.
Americans' cell phones will sound an emergency alert signal (and message) on Wednesday, October 4, at about 12:20PM ET. The warning is a test only to train the public and ensure the system works.
The Creator is yet another sci-fi epic about a war between humans and AI.
I just graduated college, so you should definitely listen to me.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Williams's comments come after the Fed decided to hold interest rates last week in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% but still forecast one more rate hike this year.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
The National Security Agency (NSA) is starting an artificial intelligence security center to safeguard our defense and intelligence systems. This should discourage bad actors from stealing or sabotaging currently-used AI models.
In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, the majority of those who don't plan to buy the naloxone nasal spray cited "I don't think I'll need it" as the reason.
As someone who usually hates adult backpacks, this one took me by surprise. It's sleek, slim, has compartments for everything and is even waterproof!
Have you always wanted Sunday football to feel more fun? It's 'Toy Story' to the rescue this weekend.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
Following catastrophic flooding in the Northeast, Yahoo News talked to experts about what to plan for and what to do in the event of a flooding emergency.
The biggest news stories this morning: macOS Sonoma made me hate widgets less, Scientists confirm some black holes spin, These origami-inspired flying robots change shape in mid-air
When he launched his campaign last November, Trump was regarded by some as a relic of the past. Ten months later, he is the clear frontrunner for a third straight presidential nomination.
SpaceX has won a $70 million contract with the US Space Force to provide satellite communications for the US Space Force via its Starshield program.
Inter Miami angered some of its more loyal supporters Thursday by revealing a steep hike of season-ticket prices for 2024.
In a blow to Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub, a New York judge on Thursday ruled to allow the implementation of the minimum pay rate of $18 per hour for New York City's food delivery workers. The delivery apps sued the city in July, when the city's 65,000 delivery workers would have begun seeing hourly payments, in an attempt to block the standard from being implemented. Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne today ruled against the companies, making way for the minimum pay rate that will reach $19.96 per hour in 2024 to account for inflation.
In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability.
SpaceX won its first contract for Starshield, the defense-focused version of its Starlink satellite internet service, from the U.S. Space Force. The one-year contract has a maximum value of $70 million, a U.S. Air Force representative told Bloomberg. The contract “provides for Starshield end-to-end service via the Starlink constellation, user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management and other related services,” the representative said. SpaceX will be obligated $15 million by the end of this month, and the contract is expected to support over 50 mission partners across all arms of the U.S. military.
A government shutdown is looming on Oct. 1. Here's how it might affect you personally.