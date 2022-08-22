Potential jurors in Jason Tupps trial get restless during selection

Four potential jurors had already been excused of their duties before lunch Monday during the first day of the Jason Tupps trial.

Tupps, 47, of Galion, is a former Crawford County sheriff's deputy. He's facing charges of rape and domestic violence, according to Howard Hall, a retired Morrow County Common Pleas Judge appointed by the state supreme court to hear the case.

The trial has gained a lot of public attention, in part because it's the second time Tupps has been on trial in the last two years.

In August of 2020, a jury declared he was innocent of six charges but guilty of first-degree misdemeanor falsification over an incident in which he was accused of pulling over a driver while off duty and holding them at gunpoint after a traffic altercation. He was sentenced to 120 days behind bars with all but 45 suspended.

Tupp's most recent charges stem from a Crestline incident in August of 2021, according to a Crestline Police Department report the Telegraph-Forum received through a public records request.

Four potential jurors say they know defendant

The trial started 8:30 a.m. Monday but proceeded slowly after court officials realized just how many of their potential jurors either knew Tupps personally or had heard details about the new case.

"We're trying to be very cautious in what we do," Hall told everyone. "We want this to be fair to everybody."

The morning started with 14 potential jurors seated in the jury box and a group of 29 alternates sitting in the audience.

Hall explained to them that they were all judges, similar to himself.

"I am the judge of the law," Hall said. "You are the judge of the facts."

He said they would need to accept his rulings on Ohio law, and he would need to accept their rulings on the facts of the case.

First, though, he needed to make sure there were no barriers for potential jurors moving forward. None admitted to religious exemptions, drug dependencies, pending litigation, or meeting any other exclusionary requirements.

"I know him," one woman then blurted. "I do, too," a man said. In all, four potential jurors said they knew Tupps.

'These seats are awful'

At that news, the judge ordered that none of them say any more so as not to accidentally taint the rest of the potential jury. Should that happen, all 43 of them would be sent home and an entirely new jury pool would have to be drawn.

At 9:42 a.m., Hall took attorneys from both the prosecution and the defense into his chambers, then called the questionable jurors one at a time so that they could gather more information. By 10:03 a.m., two women had been sent home.

The judge returned to the courtroom to explain to the remaining 41 potential jurors that this was a high-profile case and that more restrictions could apply to their participation.

"Has anybody heard anything about this prior to today?" Hall asked. "Anything in the media?"

Several hands shot into the air.

"Bear with us, please," Hall said. "We're going to go into chambers with these folks."

It was another hour before the judge would be seen again. During that time, a man and a woman each walked out of chambers and left the courtroom.

The wait became less silent as jurors became restless. They were soon laughing among one another, then started discussing their discomfort.

"These seats are awful," one potential juror said. "It's the most uncomfortable seat they could possibly design."

'I'm not a Democrat'

It was about 11:15 a.m. by the time Anthony Cillo, an assistant state prosecutor, had a chance to quiz the potential jurors.

He explained that the state has the burden of proof in the case, and asked who had a right to a fair trial. Several potential jurors said that Tupps did.

"The defendant?" Cillo asked. "What about the state? Do you think the state should have an unfair trial?"

Jurors nodded that they realized his point.

He talked to them about phrases like unreasonable doubt, then explained the difference in circumstantial and direct evidence.

He told them that even if they disagreed with a particular law, their job on the jury was to make sure that law was upheld. If they want to change the law, they should do that through telections.

"That's the democratic process," Cillo explained.

"I'm not a Democrat," a man shouted, drawing laughter from fellow jurors.

Before defense attorney James J. Mayer III had his chance to question jurors, it was already noon. Hall decided it was best to break for lunch, rather than wait until after Mayer had his turn.

Again, the judge warned jurors to be sure not to say anything that would taint themselves or the jury pool, which would set the trial back.

"It would be unfair for you to discuss this," Hall said. "Explain that to your family members, or anyone you will be with during breaks."

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Potential jurors in Jason Tupps trial get restless during selection