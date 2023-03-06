Potential jurors in Robert Bowers trial scheduled to make first trip to federal courthouse on Monday

The trail for Robert Bowers is about to take a big step forward. Bowers is accused of killing 11 people inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill in Oct. 2018.

Potential jurors will start to arrive at the federal courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh Monday morning.

12 jurors and a handful of alternates will be selected to hear the case against Robert Bowers.

There are going to be two sessions for potential jurors. One will take place at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day. They will also be introduced to the prosecution and defense attorneys.

They have been summoned to appear, to fill out juror questionnaires to figure out if they can serve on the jury. Questionnaires will be filled out in a secured private room in the courthouse.

The court will use the juror’s responses to narrow the pool.

Jury selection is slated to start on April 24.

If Bowers is convicted he could face the death penalty.

