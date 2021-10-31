Potential jurors see racism behind Ahmaud Arbery's slaying

RUSS BYNUM
·5 min read

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — People questioned during jury selection about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have said he was “racially profiled” by the white men who chased and shot him, singled out “due to his color” and targeted for being “a Black person who was thought to have been stealing things.”

The statements came in response to blunt questions about race from prosecutors and defense attorneys who are trying to seat an impartial jury for the trial over Arbery's death in the coastal Georgia city of Brunswick. The inquiries elicited some pointed responses.

“The whole case is about racism," one woman, identified only as potential juror No. 199, said Thursday in the courtroom. She said the three men charged with murder “hunted him down and killed him like an animal.”

Another prospective juror, No. 72, told the attorneys: “If it was a white guy running through the neighborhood, I don’t think he would have been targeted as a suspect."

The comments could signal trouble for defense attorneys, who have often argued for the dismissal of potential jurors who see Arbery as a victim of racial prejudice. Several of them, including No. 199 and No. 72, have been deemed qualified by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley to remain in the pool from which a final jury will be chosen.

“It could be devastating for the defense," said Michael Schiavone, a Savannah criminal defense attorney who isn't involved in the case. “I would be very skeptical that they could be fair after they told me their opinion.”

Under Georgia law, potential jurors are not automatically disqualified for showing up with preconceived opinions about a case, as long as they pledge to set those opinions aside and remain fair and impartial while hearing the trial evidence. Walmsley has repeatedly cited that standard.

Greg McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting the 25-year-old man running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun.

Defense attorneys say the McMichaels and Bryan had reason to suspect Arbery was committing crimes in the neighborhood after he was recorded by security cameras inside a home under construction. They say Travis McMichael fired his shotgun in self-defense when Arbery attacked him with his fists.

No one was arrested or charged in the killing for more than two months, until the video leaked online and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police.

“If I’m honest, if it was completely reversed, and if the three men were Black and the victim were white, they would be arrested immediately,” another potential juror, No. 571, told attorneys during questioning Wednesday. The judge also found her qualified to remain in the jury pool.

If defense attorneys conclude that the jury pool is shaping up to be biased against them, they could ask the judge to halt jury selection and move the trial. Otherwise, before a final jury is seated, lawyers on both sides will have a limited number of strikes that let them cut potential jurors they may feel are unfavorable.

If any of the defendants are convicted, it's possible that the judge's reluctance to dismiss jurors who expressed strong opinions could be used as grounds for an appeal, said Jeffrey Abramson, a law professor at the University of Texas and author of the 1994 book “We, the Jury.”

“It could come back to bite you,” said Abramson, though he added that the judge was “doing the best job he can so far in a tremendously difficult and delicate situation."

A federal appeals court last year threw out the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the Boston Marathon bombing after concluding that the trial judge failed to adequately screen jurors for potential biases. That decision is now before the U.S. Supreme Court, which has yet to rule.

The men on trial for Arbery's death in Glynn County Superior Court are charged with murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and attempted false imprisonment — crimes that do not require any evidence of racist motivation. In a separate case scheduled for trial next year, they face federal hate crime charges in U.S. District Court.

Still, many see the state murder case as part of a national reckoning on how the criminal justice system treats Black victims, much like the April conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd.

One potential juror, No. 475, told attorneys it “seemed like when it rains it pours over the last year," referring to the national outcry over racial injustice. He said he felt the deaths of Black people such as Arbery and Floyd had "all been lumped together.”

“I think it’s made our town look negative, for sure," said the man, who blamed the defendants for singling out “a Black guy in a white neighborhood.”

The court has not provided the race of individual jury pool members, and they have not been asked about their backgrounds in open court. Few potential jurors have stated their race while being questioned.

Those the judge has found qualified to serve on the jury all said they could keep an open mind if they are among the 12 jurors and four alternates seated on the panel. Others have been dismissed after the judge concluded that they held fixed opinions about the case.

One woman struck from jury service, No. 164, told attorneys the way Arbery was chased and shot was "almost like a lynching.”

Another who was dismissed, No. 485, said: “The one thing they were sure of was that he was Black, and he was running.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Find Buyers on Dips

    The crude oil markets have initially pulled back just a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday but then turned around to show signs of life underneath.

  • US, EU say deal on tariffs a sign of rebuilt relationship

    The U.S. and European Union on Sunday celebrated a new agreement to patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint appearance during the Group of 20 summit that the deal resolving the dispute would also address climate change by discouraging steel and aluminum production that generates high levels of carbon emissions that are blamed for warming the earth. Biden said “dirty steel” made in China would be restricted from accessing their markets.

  • Russia signals not ready to let Afghanistan's Taliban into U.N

    No-one is in a hurry to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's government, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday, signaling that Moscow is not ready to allow the Islamists to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations. He also said U.N. and unilateral sanctions on Taliban leaders would have to addressed but "perhaps not right away." He was referring to Taliban pledges - made since group ousted the Western-backed government in mid-August - that included upholding human rights, particularly those of women and girls, and combating terrorism and drugs.

  • Warriors bench gets big minutes as Warriors thump Thunder

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry's fourth-quarter scoring of late has been a focus of those looking to critique the reigning NBA scoring champion. Curry didn't score in the final quarter again - because he didn't have to. ''We should trade him,'' coach Steve Kerr cracked afterward.

  • Trump's business pays price for poisonous politics

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s abrasive rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party and garner a support base so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election due to voter fraud.But the same tactics that inspired fierce political loyalty have undermined Trump’s business. The images of wealth and success built around his real-estate and branding deals, have now, for many, been eclipsed by those of his supporters storming the Capitol, marking a violent end to his presidency.And those searing images, along with years of bitter rhetoric, are costing him money. Revenues from some of his high-end properties have declined, vacancies in office buildings have increased and his lenders are warning that the company’s revenues may not be sufficient to cover his debt payments, according to Trump’s financial disclosures as president, Trump Organization records filed with government agencies, and reports from companies that track real-estate company finances. Trump's Las Vegas hotel, for instance, fell from $22.9 million in revenues in 2017 to $9.2 million during 2020 and the first 20 days of 2021, according to Trump’s financial disclosures. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. has lost more than $73 million since 2016. Trump is now making a second attempt to sell his lease on the property. In Florida, his Doral resort saw revenues fall from $92 million in 2015 to $75 million in 2017, according to a Trump consultant. Trump’s presidential financial disclosure listed Doral revenues as $44 million last year. And the former president’s biggest lender, Deutsche Bank, has lost its appetite for more business with Trump. A senior bank official told Reuters it has no plans to extend Trump’s loans after they come due in 2023 and 2024.In an email, a Trump spokeswoman denied that the business has slumped. And her response to Deutsche Bank cutting ties? “So what?”

  • A gay student talking about bullying at a Massachusetts school board meeting was shouted over by a woman yelling 'This is the indoctrination'

    The confrontation left the high schooler sobbing as the chair of the school committee banged her gavel and paused the meeting.

  • ​​He Won Big at a Casino—and Was Murdered by a Stranger Who Trailed Him Home, Cops Say

    Dough4872, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia CommonsA pharmaceutical executive’s lucky night at a Pennsylvania casino ended in tragedy when he was shot and killed inside his New Jersey home by a stranger who trailed him home from the gambling hall, authorities said.Jekai Reid-John has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Sree Aravapalli, 54, who was killed on Tuesday after a night of big wins reportedly topping $10,000 at the Parx Casino outside of Philadelphia.In a

  • New Orleans shoe shiner who had his life savings seized by DEA agents wins legal battle to have his money returned

    Kermit Warren was stripped of nearly $30,000 through a process called civil asset forfeiture which allows the government to seize people's property.

  • A Catholic priest took the stand to deny raping parishioner. A Miami jury convicted him.

    Taking the stand in his own defense, Father Jean Claude Philippe admitted to a lot of behavior not exactly becoming of a priest. Yes, he acknowledged, he invited a female parishioner to his home at the rectory of Homestead’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church in October 2018.

  • Ohio man found not guilty in wife’s 1974 murder after serving 45 years in prison

    An 83-year-old man who maintained that he did not murder his wife in 1974 has been found not guilty after […] The post Ohio man found not guilty in wife’s 1974 murder after serving 45 years in prison appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Prosecutors Blackball ‘Biased’ Sheriff Who Tailed Delivery Guy. He Still Refuses to Go.

    Twitter/Pierce County Sheriff’s OfficeA Washington State sheriff, who is facing criminal charges for lying about a confrontation he had with a Black newspaper carrier, has now been blackballed by local prosecutors.But Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is still, unbelievably, refusing to go.On Friday evening, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s office determined Troyer should be added to a list of witnesses with credibility problems. The decision was made by a 10-person committee that routinely reviews

  • Fort Worth police confirm suspect in murder of Dallas woman had stalked, harassed her

    A 54-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old woman as she drove on a Fort Worth highway had stalked and harassed her, police said.

  • A Judge Refused To Let Two Capitol Rioters Appear By Video For Sentencing

    “Defendants found the means to travel to Washington, D.C. to commit the crime to which they have pled guilty,” US District Judge Trevor McFadden wrote.View Entire Post ›

  • Watch A Dodge Hellcat Get Stolen In 8 Minutes

    Honestly, these guys are slower than most…

  • I toured the abandoned Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, and what I saw seriously creeped me out

    The Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia was abandoned since the '70s after years of neglect. Today, the cell blocks are crumbling.

  • Former NYPD officer sentenced in murder-for-hire plot

    The alleged plot was never carried out, and Valerie Cincinelli pleaded guilty to a single count of obstruction of justice.

  • Delta passenger arrested after fracas with fellow passenger, police say

    The fisticuffs between the two passengers caused a 31-minute delay, but the flight eventually took off.

  • Killed in seconds: why did the FBI shoot Jonathan Cortez in an Oakland corner store?

    Six weeks after the killing, the family of the aspiring food truck owner demands answers: ‘What are they hiding?’ Jonathan Cortez in front of a bodega Photograph: Courtesy of Jackie Nguyen Jonathan Cortez was buying a packet of beef jerky, a bottle of Gatorade and a Snickers bar at his local corner store in Oakland, California, when an FBI agent stormed in, gun drawn. Seconds later, the officer opened fire, fatally shooting the 31-year-old. The shooting on 13 September, a rare killing by an FBI

  • Hmong American PhD student rejected for prestigious fellowship for not being in ‘underrepresented’ group

    A Hmong American Ph.D. candidate studying neuroscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison was refused a fellowship after it was determined that she was not from an “underrepresented” group because she’s Asian American. “Model minority” myth: In a Twitter thread, doctoral student Kao Lee Yang said she was nominated for the prestigious Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s (HHMI) Gilliam Fellowship but was told by a committee that she didn’t fit its “Racial/Ethnic Underrepresentation” criteria.

  • 5 boys among carjacking suspects arrested after Loop crash: CPD

    Six male suspects, a 26-year-old man and five juveniles, tried to run away, but were taken into custody, according to CPD.