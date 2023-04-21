Potential molestation victims asked to contact MLPD

Apr. 20—MOSES LAKE — A Tacoma area motocross coach was arrested on charges relating to child pornography, and other potential victims may be located in Grant County.

A release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Washington, states that Tacoma resident Bryant Keith McCullough, 32, was arrested and charged with production of child pornography on April 10.

McCullough is accused of enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography with the promise that the victim would receive money, clothing, alcohol, marijuana, and/or preferential treatment regarding motocross coaching, the release said.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison, the release stated.

A release by Moses Lake Police Department states the department was informed that some of McCollough's victims are potentially from the Moses Lake and/or Grant County area.

MLPD asks that anyone who has had contact with McCullough to contact Detective J. Welsh, with the Tacoma Police Department at jwelsh@cityoftacoma.org or at 253-732-8209.