Potential nor’easter bringing snow, rain to arrive in Mass. early next week

A potential nor’easter will develop that could bring snow and rain to Massachusetts early next week.

“There’s only so much I can tell you now about a storm that is 5 days away,” said Meteorologist Shiri Spear in her Thursday morning forecast. “One of the computer models has some rain in southeastern Mass. transitioning to snow north and west of Boston, and some gusty winds.”

“The problem is this storm still has the chance to track North and West which would be a warmer storm or further off-shore which would be a colder storm and often times from model to model and run to run we get these big differences,” Spear said.

Boston 25 Meteorologists explain that at the present time, computer models are having a difficult time resolving details about the storm. In one example, the American model shifted from nearly a foot of snow to just a couple of inches over just a few hours!

This plays a role in decreasing forecast confidence, they say. They add that sound meteorology is always the best tool, however, they feel confident that a storm will occur, though rain and mixing may be a big player once again.

2 Model Weather compare

According to Spear, the storm hasn’t formed yet. Once it forms there will be better data to feed into the computer models more details of the storm will be released.

We can’t break down specifics for a storm five days away. Be sure to check back as we iron out the snow, rain, and wind potential based on the track Mon night -Tue. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/GugObbHC8h — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 8, 2024

Stay with the Boston 25 Weather Team for updates as the weekend gets closer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW