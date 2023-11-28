Potential ‘Pineapple Express’ developing in the Pacific could soon soak PNW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest weather patterns show signs of an atmospheric river forming in the Pacific, which may bring a hose of moisture to the Pacific Northwest by the weekend.

The atmospheric river developing offshore, known as a “Pineapple Express“, occurs when a stream of tropical moisture mainlines from Hawaii to the Western U.S. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said that the weather pattern is still in the early stages of development and that a more accurate forecast will be available in the coming days.

“Long-range models indicate an abundance of tropical moisture will be aimed somewhere at the Pacific Northwest beginning as early as Saturday night and could last through Monday,” Pierce said. “The storm would bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the valley and the potential for high-elevation snow in the mountains.”

Inches of rain and high-elevation mountain snow will be possible over the weekend. (KOIN 6)

Estimated rainfall totals for northwest Oregon.



This looming stormy weather is initially expected to bring mountain snow to the region on Thursday and Friday as chilly weather lingers across the region. However, the developing subtropical storm could warm up the region.

The brewing storms are expected to bring 2 to 3 inches of rain to the Portland area within the next six days. Expect more cold, dry conditions from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Wet weather is expected to pick up significantly as the weekend approaches. The KOIN 6 weather team will continue to monitor the pattern throughout the week as the impending storm takes aim at the Western U.S.

“The potential is certainly there for heavy rainfall across the Pacific Northwest this coming weekend and lasting into early the following week,” Pierce said.

