Potential Posting for Husband Renews Questions About Feinstein's Future
WASHINGTON — Richard Blum, a wealthy investor and husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has indicated to President Joe Biden’s advisers that he’s interested in being appointed to an ambassadorship, a move that would renew questions about Feinstein’s political future.
Blum, according to Democrats in California and Washington, is eyeing a European capital, a posting that could pave the way for the 87-year-old Feinstein to leave the Senate. In November, she agreed to relinquish her ranking position on the Judiciary Committee under pressure from Sen. Chuck Schumer, now the majority leader, and other Democrats.
Should Blum, 85, be appointed and Feinstein join him overseas, it could solve an increasingly awkward problem for Democrats.
Senior party officials have been blunt in private about what they describe as the senator’s diminished acuity and are eager to replace her with a Black woman, of which there are none in the Senate after the departure of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Progressive Democrats have also suggested that Feinstein’s decorous approach is ill-suited for dealing with the increasingly acrimonious partisan politics in Congress. They were particularly upset during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Justice Amy Coney Barrett last fall when Feinstein praised the way Republicans had handled the hearings. Soon afterward, Schumer and other Democrats persuaded her not to seek the leadership role on the Judiciary Committee.
On Tuesday, Feinstein was emphatic that she would serve the remainder of her term, which lasts until 2025, and brushed aside questions about her fitness.
“Absolutely,” she told reporters in the Capitol when asked if she was able to serve fully. “I think that’s pretty obvious.”
But some of her Democratic colleagues have been raising concerns for months about what they perceive as Feinstein’s decline — though always beneath the cloak of anonymity to avoid publicly nudging a pillar of the Senate, and one of the most prominent women in U.S. politics, toward the exit.
Biden has not been involved in any effort to sideline Feinstein. He has a long-standing relationship with her and Blum, who hosted a fundraiser for Biden at his and Feinstein’s San Francisco home in 2019. Feinstein expressed her support for Biden’s presidential bid early and pointedly dismissed the candidacy of Harris, then her fellow senator from California, noting that Harris “is brand-new here” in the capital.
Biden, according to White House aides, is open to appointing Blum to an ambassadorship, which is among the most coveted positions in any administration. After prioritizing the appointments of West Wing staff and the Cabinet, the president and his top advisers have only recently started considering whom to dispatch overseas.
One potential ambassador, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic, said Biden wants to pore over the list of potential appointees and does not feel rushed.
There is, however, rising impatience among the would-be envoys. Former senators, including some who served in the Senate with Biden, are particularly eager to gain some clarity and have taken note of how few in their ranks have joined the administration to date, according to one prominent Democrat who has spoken to them.
The president, a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is attempting a delicate balancing act: rewarding loyal donors and former colleagues without flooding the diplomatic corps with political appointees, as some of his associates thought former President Donald Trump had done.
Former senators who could be named as ambassadors include Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican who backed Biden; Joe Donnelly of Indiana; Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota; Ken Salazar of Colorado; and Christopher J. Dodd of Connecticut.
In addition to former members of Congress, a handful of current lawmakers are hoping to join the administration. For example, Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada, an early Biden supporter, is hoping for an ambassadorship, but there are three Democratic vacancies in the House, where the party holds a slim majority.
Blum’s desire for an ambassadorship could prove consequential. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, facing an increasingly likely recall threat and eager to energize his party’s base, pledged in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Monday night that he would appoint a Black woman to replace Feinstein. He acknowledged he had “multiple names in mind” for a vacancy that does not exist.
Asked about Newsom’s remarks, Feinstein said that she and the governor — like her, a former San Francisco mayor — were “very good friends” and that he hadn’t meant what he said in “the way some people thought.” She said she had not discussed her plans with him.
Newsom, attempting to tamp down the issue, said Tuesday, “I have zero expectation the senator is going anywhere.” In private, the governor has also expressed skepticism that Feinstein will voluntarily step down — even if Blum claims an embassy spot.
However, after Newsom appointed Alex Padilla to replace Harris in the Senate, despite pressure to select an African American woman, he is facing fresh pressure to name what would be just the third Black woman ever to serve in the chamber. There is a long roster of potential candidates, including a handful in California’s House delegation, like Reps. Barbara Lee and Karen Bass, who expressed their interest in Harris’ seat.
Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992, recoils at the suggestion she’s not as sharp as she used to be, and her office continues to churn out a number of policy proposals. On Tuesday, she chided reporters for questioning her on Newsom’s comments about her successor.
“You’re making a mountain out of a molehill,” Feinstein said.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
© 2021 The New York Times Company