Potential Posting for Husband Renews Questions About Feinstein's Future

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — Richard Blum, a wealthy investor and husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has indicated to President Joe Biden’s advisers that he’s interested in being appointed to an ambassadorship, a move that would renew questions about Feinstein’s political future.

Blum, according to Democrats in California and Washington, is eyeing a European capital, a posting that could pave the way for the 87-year-old Feinstein to leave the Senate. In November, she agreed to relinquish her ranking position on the Judiciary Committee under pressure from Sen. Chuck Schumer, now the majority leader, and other Democrats.

Should Blum, 85, be appointed and Feinstein join him overseas, it could solve an increasingly awkward problem for Democrats.

Senior party officials have been blunt in private about what they describe as the senator’s diminished acuity and are eager to replace her with a Black woman, of which there are none in the Senate after the departure of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Progressive Democrats have also suggested that Feinstein’s decorous approach is ill-suited for dealing with the increasingly acrimonious partisan politics in Congress. They were particularly upset during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Justice Amy Coney Barrett last fall when Feinstein praised the way Republicans had handled the hearings. Soon afterward, Schumer and other Democrats persuaded her not to seek the leadership role on the Judiciary Committee.

On Tuesday, Feinstein was emphatic that she would serve the remainder of her term, which lasts until 2025, and brushed aside questions about her fitness.

“Absolutely,” she told reporters in the Capitol when asked if she was able to serve fully. “I think that’s pretty obvious.”

But some of her Democratic colleagues have been raising concerns for months about what they perceive as Feinstein’s decline — though always beneath the cloak of anonymity to avoid publicly nudging a pillar of the Senate, and one of the most prominent women in U.S. politics, toward the exit.

Biden has not been involved in any effort to sideline Feinstein. He has a long-standing relationship with her and Blum, who hosted a fundraiser for Biden at his and Feinstein’s San Francisco home in 2019. Feinstein expressed her support for Biden’s presidential bid early and pointedly dismissed the candidacy of Harris, then her fellow senator from California, noting that Harris “is brand-new here” in the capital.

Biden, according to White House aides, is open to appointing Blum to an ambassadorship, which is among the most coveted positions in any administration. After prioritizing the appointments of West Wing staff and the Cabinet, the president and his top advisers have only recently started considering whom to dispatch overseas.

One potential ambassador, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic, said Biden wants to pore over the list of potential appointees and does not feel rushed.

There is, however, rising impatience among the would-be envoys. Former senators, including some who served in the Senate with Biden, are particularly eager to gain some clarity and have taken note of how few in their ranks have joined the administration to date, according to one prominent Democrat who has spoken to them.

The president, a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is attempting a delicate balancing act: rewarding loyal donors and former colleagues without flooding the diplomatic corps with political appointees, as some of his associates thought former President Donald Trump had done.

Former senators who could be named as ambassadors include Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican who backed Biden; Joe Donnelly of Indiana; Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota; Ken Salazar of Colorado; and Christopher J. Dodd of Connecticut.

In addition to former members of Congress, a handful of current lawmakers are hoping to join the administration. For example, Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada, an early Biden supporter, is hoping for an ambassadorship, but there are three Democratic vacancies in the House, where the party holds a slim majority.

Blum’s desire for an ambassadorship could prove consequential. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, facing an increasingly likely recall threat and eager to energize his party’s base, pledged in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Monday night that he would appoint a Black woman to replace Feinstein. He acknowledged he had “multiple names in mind” for a vacancy that does not exist.

Asked about Newsom’s remarks, Feinstein said that she and the governor — like her, a former San Francisco mayor — were “very good friends” and that he hadn’t meant what he said in “the way some people thought.” She said she had not discussed her plans with him.

Newsom, attempting to tamp down the issue, said Tuesday, “I have zero expectation the senator is going anywhere.” In private, the governor has also expressed skepticism that Feinstein will voluntarily step down — even if Blum claims an embassy spot.

However, after Newsom appointed Alex Padilla to replace Harris in the Senate, despite pressure to select an African American woman, he is facing fresh pressure to name what would be just the third Black woman ever to serve in the chamber. There is a long roster of potential candidates, including a handful in California’s House delegation, like Reps. Barbara Lee and Karen Bass, who expressed their interest in Harris’ seat.

Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992, recoils at the suggestion she’s not as sharp as she used to be, and her office continues to churn out a number of policy proposals. On Tuesday, she chided reporters for questioning her on Newsom’s comments about her successor.

“You’re making a mountain out of a molehill,” Feinstein said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

  • How Cuomo's Team Tried to Tarnish One of His Accusers

    Days after Lindsey Boylan became the first woman to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, people tied to the governor started circulating an open letter that they hoped former staff members would sign. The letter was a full-on attack on Boylan’s credibility, suggesting that her accusations, made in a series of Twitter posts in December, were premeditated and politically motivated. It disclosed personnel complaints filed against her and attempted to link her to supporters of former President Donald Trump. “Weaponizing a claim of sexual harassment for personal political gain or to achieve notoriety cannot be tolerated,” the letter concluded. “False claims demean the veracity of credible claims.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The initial idea, according to three people with direct knowledge of the events, was to have former Cuomo aides — especially women — sign their names to the letter and circulate it fairly widely. Multiple drafts were created, and Cuomo was involved in creating the letter, one of the people said. Current aides to the governor emailed at least one draft to a group of former advisers. From there, it circulated to current and former top aides to the governor. It is not clear how many people were asked to sign the letter, but two former officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to anger Cuomo, decided that they did not want their names on it. The letter, which was reviewed by The New York Times, was never released. Boylan did not immediately elaborate or follow up on her Twitter posts in December, allowing her accusations to fade, along with the urgency of the effort to discredit her. Still, the letter shows that the Cuomo administration was poised to quickly and aggressively undercut Boylan, a Democrat who is running for Manhattan borough president. At the time, officials in the governor’s office were aware of another sexual harassment issue involving Cuomo that had not yet become public. Six months earlier, Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and senior briefer, had told two senior officials in the governor’s office that he had harassed her, asking her probing personal questions including whether she was monogamous and whether she slept with older men. Bennett went public with her allegations in The New York Times last month, saying in an interview how she “understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me,” adding that she “felt horribly uncomfortable and scared.” Bennett came forward just days after Boylan had written an essay on Medium, detailing the allegations that she initially made on Twitter Dec. 13. Boylan wrote that the governor would repeatedly try to touch her on her arms, legs and lower back, and that he once suggested they “play strip poker.” Since then, several other women have accused Cuomo of inappropriate conduct, from unwanted sexual advances to unsolicited kisses and groping. The governor has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately and has pleaded with New Yorkers to await the outcome of two separate investigations: one overseen by the state attorney general, Letitia James, and another by the state Assembly. While Cuomo has suggested that some of his actions or statements may have been misinterpreted, his rejection of Boylan’s claims has been far more strenuous. “I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has,” Cuomo said Dec. 14. “But it’s just not true.” The allegations and resulting political firestorm have left the governor at the lowest political ebb in his decadelong tenure, defiantly resisting calls from most of New York’s prominent elected officials to resign. In an ABC News interview broadcast Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden said that he believed Cuomo should resign if investigators confirmed the accusers’ claims. The president’s remarks represented a slight shift — and increased stakes for Cuomo — from comments Biden made Sunday, when he noted only that “the investigation is underway, and we should see what it brings us.” Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor, said Tuesday that the administration had no comment on the letter about Boylan, citing the ongoing investigations. At least one version of the letter included Boylan’s text exchanges with some of Cuomo’s senior advisers last year, in an effort to suggest that she was malicious. The Times is not quoting extensively from the letter, to avoid publishing character attacks that were not made publicly. The draft extensively disparaged Boylan and accused her of using her claims for “political retribution.” The letter pointed out that Boylan’s campaign consultant also represented a political adversary of the governor’s, and that Boylan was “supported by lawyers and financial backers of Donald Trump: an active opponent of the governor.” The initial plan for a letter about Boylan illustrated how the Cuomo administration was prepared to launch a broader effort to damage her credibility. The approach appeared consistent with a culture of intimidation from the governor’s office that former aides have described, and Boylan was clearly a target. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that aides to Cuomo called at least six former aides shortly after Boylan’s Twitter posts, which accused the governor of harassing her in front of others. The calls were to ask whether the former aides had heard from the accuser, or to learn things about her. Some of those contacted felt as if the calls were meant to intimidate them from speaking out. Another of Cuomo’s accusers and another former aide, Ana Liss, said that she had received a call from a top adviser to the governor shortly after Boylan tweeted about the governor in December. “I thought, why would he do that?” Liss, who now works for Monroe County, said in an interview. “He was trying to confirm how broad Lindsey’s network was.” On Tuesday, Boylan’s lawyer, Jill Basinger, said the letter was another attempt to smear her client. “Once again, a victim of sexual harassment who has the courage to tell her story is put in the position of not only having to relive the trauma of a toxic work environment but defend herself against the malicious leaking of supposed personnel files, character assassinations and a whisper campaign of retaliation,” Basinger said. “This page needs to be ripped out of the governor’s harassment handbook.” The use of such tactics in harassment claims is so commonplace that it has its own acronym: DARVO, which stands for “deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender.” “It is incredibly common for individuals who experience sexual harassment to also experience retaliation,” said Emily Martin, vice president for education and workplace justice at the National Women’s Law Center, which runs the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. “We’ve heard from thousands of individuals who are seeking help to address workplace harassment, and more than 70% of them say they have also experienced retaliation.” Shortly after Boylan had first accused Cuomo, several media organizations published details of her personnel records that were released by the Cuomo administration, outlining unflattering accounts of Boylan’s past actions as a boss and recommendations of disciplinary action against her. For supporters of Cuomo, who has denied any wrongdoing, the documents were exculpatory, painting a picture of a disgruntled employee with an ax to grind. Beth Garvey, acting counsel to Cuomo, defended the release of Boylan's records, saying on Tuesday that, with certain exceptions, “it is within a government entity’s discretion to share redacted employment records, including in instances when members of the media ask for such public information and when it is for the purpose of correcting inaccurate or misleading statements.” She, too, cited the attorney general’s investigation and refrained from additional comment. The speed at which the documents were provided was exceptional, particularly considering that statehouse reporters in Albany and elsewhere are accustomed to waiting for months, if not years, for access to public records through the state’s Freedom of Information Law. “The administration has a well-documented record to being pretty closed on FOIL,” said Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group, noting efforts to stymie reporters looking into Joseph Percoco, a close aide of Cuomo’s who was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2018. “There’s considerable and consistent examples of them making it extremely difficult to get records.” Lawyers who work on sexual harassment said that an employee's work history was immaterial to whether or not they can claim harassment. “There’s not a defense to harassment that the person was a bad employee,” said Elizabeth Kristen, a senior staff attorney with Legal Aid at Work in San Francisco, adding, “It’s not even relevant. Maybe she was the worst employee in the world, but she could still be harassed.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Surge in Migrants Defies Easy or Quick Solutions for Biden

    WASHINGTON — The Biden administration warned Tuesday that the United States expected to make more apprehensions along the southwestern border this year than at any time in the past two decades, underscoring the urgency for the White House to develop solutions for the chronic problems with immigration from Central America. The grim prediction by Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security, came as President Joe Biden was being assailed for his handling of a surge at the border involving thousands of unaccompanied children and teenagers from the region — with attacks coming from the right for not being tough enough and from the left for not being humane enough. The president has pleaded for time and patience, blaming his predecessor for dismantling the immigration system in his zeal to keep foreigners out. But even Biden’s top advisers acknowledge that after unwinding President Donald Trump’s harsh policies, there is no easy or quick fix for a problem that has been a recurring crisis. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We have no illusions about how hard it is, and we know it will take time,” Mayorkas said in a statement on Tuesday as the House prepared to vote this week on several immigration measures and the administration rushed to provide more housing for the young migrants arriving at the border. But, he added, “We will get it done.” The approach being developed by the administration involves steps that it can take relatively quickly and others that will take longer and require agreement from Congress or cooperation from the governments of Central American nations. And it will have to deal with several categories of people, including the unaccompanied minors who are overwhelming the system now and eventually asylum-seeking families and those trying to slip past border agents. In the short term — as warmer weather invites even more people to migrate north — Biden’s administration must find a way to temporarily care for the thousands of migrant children who are arriving at the United States border without a legal guardian. That includes expanding facilities where the children can be held legally for up to 72 hours in the custody of the Border Patrol. And it means finding more residential places where the migrant children can live for weeks or even months while the government searches for a relative or friend to take care of them while officials decide whether they must return to their home countries. The Biden administration is struggling to quickly ramp up capacity. But the longer-term challenges are even more daunting. Biden’s advisers have said they want to establish systems in Mexico that would provide a way for migrants to file applications to seek refuge to the United States in an orderly, safe manner, without coming to the border. But doing so will take months, and it is not yet clear whether migrants will use them. For those who do apply for asylum, Biden’s team has said it will shorten the review process, which currently can take years to reach a final decision. Mayorkas has said asylum cases should be decided in weeks, one way or the other. But making that happen will require investing money and hiring people to process huge backlogs of cases. Finally, Biden has vowed to vastly increase support for places like Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala so that Central Americans no longer feel the need to flee their homes. But even with the $4 billion that the president has proposed, rebuilding societies wracked by violence, gangs and stagnating economies will take years or decades — if it works at all. All of the solutions Biden is considering have been under discussion for decades, often included in comprehensive immigration legislation that has repeatedly failed to get through Congress, falling victim to deep partisan divisions. For now, Biden has left in place a Trump-era pandemic emergency rule that empowers agents to rapidly turn away most migrants other than unaccompanied minors without providing them the chance to have their asylum claims heard. Mayorkas’ prediction about the scale of apprehensions this year includes migrants who will be detained in border facilities, as well as those rapidly turned away under the pandemic rule. It does not include those who managed to avoid border agents when crossing into the country. “The administration, they’re asking for patience but that only goes for so long when you’re looking at these kind of numbers. And what happens after patience?” said R. Gil Kerlikowske, a commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under President Barack Obama. “What is the plan for dealing with this? What is the plan going forward?” Short-Term Solutions During the current fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, Customs and Border Protection has recorded more than 396,000 migrant crossings, including at official ports of entry, compared with about 201,600 during the same period last fiscal year. A majority of those crossings involved single adults, who under current rules are often quickly expelled back to Mexico or their home countries. But unaccompanied children are taken by a border agent first to a detention facility, where they are then supposed to be transferred within 72 hours to a shelter managed by the Department of Health and Human Services. Those shelters were operating until recently with restricted capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving thousands of minors stuck in the jails along the border, including some who have been left to sleep on mats with foil sheets, according to lawyers who visited a facility in Texas. But even before the pandemic, the shelter system had often been pushed beyond capacity. The Biden administration this month directed the shelters to return to their normal capacity, allowing the government to increase the number of available beds in those shelters by about 40%. With the number of minors at the border climbing, the administration is now scrambling to find additional space, including at a convention center in downtown Dallas; at a former camp for oil field workers in Midland, Texas; at a NASA site in California; and at a tent encampment in Arizona. Biden said during an interview with ABC News on Tuesday that the administration could have enough shelter space by next month for the unaccompanied minors stuck in border facilities. The government is also trying to reduce the amount of time it takes to transfer a child from border facilities to the shelters by streamlining a system that sends them through three different bureaucracies: the Border Patrol, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and the Department of Health and Human Services. Coordination between the three agencies has often broken down and resulted in delays. The Biden administration has started placing officials from the Department of Health and Human Services in border facilities to accelerate the process of finding a relative or other sponsor in the United States who can take the migrants in. While the Biden administration continues to invoke the emergency pandemic rule to turn away most adults and migrant families, senior Homeland Security officials have acknowledged that they will be able to use the emergency rule only for so long as vaccination becomes more widely available. In the meantime, the president and his top border officials have issued statements about the perilous journey to the United States, hoping to discourage migration to the border. The administration held a series of private calls with pro-immigrant groups and advocates last week to discuss Biden’s immigration agenda. David Shahoulian, a top immigration official at the Department of Homeland Security, said that the messaging to discourage migrants from coming had not been working and that the administration would need to be clearer in the future, especially given that smugglers continue to encourage migrants to travel to the United States, according to people familiar with the discussion. Mayorkas had said this month that the administration’s message was not “don’t come” but rather “don’t come now.” Roberta S. Jacobson, a special assistant overseeing border issues, initially said mistakenly in Spanish during a news briefing that the border was not closed, but then corrected herself to say it was closed. By Tuesday, the president had an even more direct message: “I can say quite clearly, ‘Don’t come over,’ ” Biden said on ABC News, adding that the administration was working on creating opportunities for migrants to apply closer to their homes for asylum. “Don’t leave your town or city or community.” Medium-Term Solutions The administration is working on an agreement with Central American countries to reduce pressure on the border, Shahoulian said on the call. And it is examining options for expediting the processing of asylum cases. “We will shorten from years to months the time it takes to adjudicate an asylum claim,” Mayorkas said in his statement Tuesday, adding that the administration would soon introduce a regulation to improve the system. He said that the administration was working to establish processing centers in Central America so that they could be screened and “brought to the United States if they qualify for relief under our humanitarian laws and other authorities.” Biden said in his campaign platform that he would increase the number of judges and immigration officers to combat a backlog that nearly doubled during the Trump administration to more than 1.2 million cases. Biden has already begun to restart the Obama-era Central American Minors program, which was intended to allow some children to apply in their home region for permission to live in the United States with a parent or other relative. When Trump ended the program, about 3,000 Central American children had been approved for travel to the United States. It will take time to ramp up the program, which has strict vetting requirements, in order to verify the relationships of the children and their relatives. Now, the administration is eager to examine even broader efforts to consider asylum applications remotely. The administration is already testing a system where migrants, who were told by the Trump administration to wait along the border in squalid camps in Mexico, can use an app on their cellphones to apply for asylum and track their cases. That kind of system might be expanded more broadly, officials said. “This is the road map going forward for a system that is safe, orderly and fair,” Mayorkas said. Many of the changes Biden wants are included in comprehensive immigration legislation he sent to Congress on his first day in office. But that bill is a long way from becoming law, especially with Trump and other Republicans again using immigration to stoke their partisan base. Long-Term Solutions Biden’s most ambitious — and difficult — goal is to use the United States’ wealth and diplomatic power to reshape the region in the hopes of diminishing the root causes of migration from Central America, starting with poverty and violence. It is an effort that has been tried before. Obama and members of Congress from both parties agreed to invest several hundred million dollars into Central America with the hope of improving the courts, diminishing the drug cartels and improving economic conditions. Trump cut that spending, arguing that it was a waste of money, before restoring some of it. But Biden’s team is betting that even more investment will produce results. In Honduras, for example, the country’s coffee production has been hurt by hurricanes and slumping prices for coffee beans, driving many people into poverty. But helping to reverse those kinds of economic trends could take years. “When the president talks about ‘root causes,’ some of this is immediate humanitarian aid, but a lot of it is policy and aid together, making sure that you tackle the root causes of migration,” Jacobson said. “Otherwise, what you see is continued cycles.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

