Potential serial arsonist arrested after string of overnight fires in Lawrence

Lawrence, Kansas, police arrested an alleged arsonist after a string of overnight fires, according to a Thursday afternoon release.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police and firefighters responded to a fire on the 700 block of North 2nd Street. Multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third streets were reported around the same time.

The fires caused significant damage to a local print shop, police said.

Investigators and officers then determined four fires that took place that evening were connected. Around 11 p.m., officers located and arrested the suspect, a 19-year-old woman, on the 100 block of Maple Street.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical Division Chief Kevin Joles said crews were able to contain the flames and reduce damage with the help of sprinkler systems. There were no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Lawrence police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.