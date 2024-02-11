Potential for snow? Why there could be some snowfall Monday into Tuesday

We could be seeing some potential snowfall late Monday into Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will move into the Valley, bringing rain showers late Monday into the evening.

While there is not a lot of cold air, the atmosphere could potentially start to cool and switch the rain to wet snow.

Winter Threats

Due to the warm weather we have been having, we are likely to see some melting initially.

However as the colder air wins out, the expected heavier snowfall rates could lead to some accumulation.

While it’s too early to tell how much snow, if any, we will be getting Storm Center 7 is tracking any and all developments.

Snowfall Forecast