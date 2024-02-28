Wind Advisory: Storms push through NE Ohio

(WJW) — Storms pushed through NE Ohio overnight and early Wednesday morning.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties on Wednesday:

Erie, Ottawa and Sandusky counties from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lorain, counties from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore and Lake counties from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday

Early Wednesday

We will see some spring-like rain and storms early Wednesday morning. A few storms could be strong to severe, especially until 4 a.m. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats but can’t rule out an isolated tornado risk.

A few of these storms could be severe, containing damaging winds and hail (quarter to golf ball size).

Showers will stick around through the morning commute before changing into lake effect snow flurries. Temperatures will fall quickly through the day tomorrow, going from the 60s to the 20s.

A Wind Advisory will kick in Wednesday morning and last through the day. Possible 50 mph wind gusts through the day.

Wednesday Foxcast:

Wednesday Temperature Foxcast:

Highs back in the 30’s Thursday with lingering lake effect snow showers early then temps rise back into the 50s and another 60+ this weekend/early next week.

Meteorological Spring arrives on Friday, along with yet another warm-up. Next weekend looking good!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

