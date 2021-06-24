Potential suspect in custody after early-morning killing in West Columbia, police say

A homicide investigation is underway Thursday, according to the West Columbia Police Department.

A death was reported at about 7 p.m. at 410 Sunset Boulevard, police said in a news release. That’s in Lexington County, near Jarvis Klapman Boulevard, and less than a mile from the Gervais Street bridge.

Information on who was killed and the cause of death was not available.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the victim after notifying the next of kin.

A potential suspect is in custody, police said. Further information on the suspect and potential charges was not available.

There was no word on a motive for the homicide and if any other people are wanted by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police at 803-794-0721, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.