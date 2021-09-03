Potential Tax on Share Buybacks Gets Shrug: Wall Street Reacts

Vildana Hajric and Elaine Chen
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street to Senate Democrats: meh, whatever.

Stocks barely budged after Bloomberg News reported that Democratic lawmakers are considering slapping an excise tax on stock repurchases or treating them as taxable dividends as a way to offset some spending proposals.

On the face of it, that could see corporations slow the flood of cash into buybacks -- some $370 billion already this year -- that some argue props up share prices. But a possible proposal by one party, even the one with control of both legislative bodies, is a very long way from becoming law.

And if it did become enacted, the chances that the tax would have a meaningful impact on stocks remains low, money managers argued. With government spending and Federal Reserve largesse juicing the economy, dip-buyers have yet to let the S&P 500 Index decline by much more than 4% this year before swooping in.

The S&P 500 was little changed near an all-time high in trading 20% below the 30-day average, with many investors starting early on the three-day weekend.

Still, few stock-market topics are as contentious as the impact of companies plowing profits into buying their own stock. The effect of buybacks on everything from share prices and per-share earnings to the fabric of society are spiritedly debated, with easy answers elusive.

Here’s how some on Wall Street reacted to the news:

Zhiwei Ren, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management:

“It could be a little bit of a headwind for the market but I don’t think it’s going to be a big sea-change. Maybe instead of going up 15% in a year, we go up 13%,” he said. “Yes, buybacks have been one of the biggest sources of purchase in the market but now I think it’s not just buybacks -- it’s just truly, there are no alternatives. For every investor out there, if you have money, the choice of investment is very, very limited. If you buy cash, you’re losing purchase power. If you buy bonds, you’re losing purchase power also. So the only game in town is equities.”

Michael Reynolds, vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede:

“This new proposal on taxing corporate buybacks, stock buybacks, is a little bit out of left field,” he said by phone. “If something like this were to pass, we do think it could change the calculus for some companies on how they return cash to their shareholders. In the current taxation regime, where dividends are taxed but corporate buybacks are not taxed, on an after-tax, total-return basis, theoretically investors should prefer more corporate buybacks that would maximize their after-tax expected returns. So this is a big reason that a lot of companies have been using stock buybacks in lieu of dividends. And that could change how a lot of these companies think about those two avenues of returning cash to shareholders.”

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance:

“In the medium to long term, I would expect people to focus more on the earnings power of a company and less about how that earnings gets back into your pocket,” he said. “I would argue an extremely profitable company that doesn’t buy back any stock is likely to move higher than a marginally profitable company that pays dividends or does buybacks. I don’t know that necessarily whether you buy back your stock or not has that much of an impact in terms of how much an investor would value that company.”

Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments:

“It’s been pretty well digested that we’re going to see a jump in taxes on corporations and the wealthy,” he said. “The question is, in what form and how aggressive? If the Democrats somehow get this $3.5 trillion monstrosity across the finish line, they’ll be turning over the couch cushions looking for ways to pay for it! That could put corporations and wealthy investors on edge.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • U.S. Employment Disparities Shrink in Key Metric Favored by Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. employment disparities along racial and ethnic lines narrowed in August, according to a key metric favored by Federal Reserve officials published by the Labor Department in Friday’s monthly jobs report.The so-called prime working-age employment-to-population ratio, which captures the percentage of Americans between the ages of 25 and 54 who currently have jobs, advanced for Black workers in August -- to 73% from July’s 72.3% figure -- outpacing gains for all other groups.For

  • Investors may be missing increased stagflation risks in ‘worsening Covid situation,’ BofA warns

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sparked “risk-on” moves in markets with his Jackson Hole speech last week, as investors possibly overlook the potential for stagflation as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads, according to BofA Global Research.

  • New to Investing? This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Focus List.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Winners Turned the Stock Market Around Friday

    The stock market is in bull mode, and it seems as if every time the market looks poised for a correction, the stocks that make up the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) are there to turn things around. A couple of stocks are largely responsible for the optimistic view among Nasdaq investors. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) vaulted higher after a strong earnings report, while Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) settled for more modest gains following its release of financials late Thursday.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Blames Bad Jobs Report On Delta, Unvaccinated; DocuSign, MongoDB Pop

    The Dow Jones fell as President Joe Biden blamed a weak jobs report on the Delta variant and the unvaccinated. DocuSign and MongoDB stock jumped.

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • Robinhood Says It Likely Would Challenge a Ban on Payment for Order Flow

    "The idea of banning payment for order flow is pretty draconian," Robinhood's legal chief said.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • Health officials keeping "very close eye" on new COVID variant

    The World Health Organization has dubbed Mu a "variant of interest," but the U.S. says it is not "an immediate threat" for the time being.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • How the August jobs report changes the Fed's plans

    The August jobs report came as a surprise, hitting only a third of the gains in payrolls expected. This changes the expectations for the Fed's next moves.

  • Jessica Simpson to Buy Her Name From Bankruptcy for $65 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Jessica Simpson’s family offered to buy the singer-turned-fashion entrepreneur’s brand out of bankruptcy for $65 million, a lawyer said in court Wednesday.Sequential Brands Group Inc., which owns the rights to the Jessica Simpson fashion collection, filed bankruptcy Tuesday with plans to hold an auction for its aging brands.The day before the company sought court protection from creditors, Sequential made a tentative deal with the Simpson family, company attorney Joshua Brody told

  • How Massive COLA Increase Could Actually Eat Into Your Social Security

    When Social Security benefits increase by an estimated 6% next year to keep pace with rampant inflation, the larger payments may come with a significant caveat for some beneficiaries. The historic jump in Social Security’s annual Cost of Living Adjustment … Continue reading → The post How Massive COLA Increase Could Actually Eat Into Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the August jobs report missed so big

    The August jobs report just before Labor Day was a major disappointment and underscored that pandemic weaknesses are still very much in play.

  • The boss of a 'Black Swan' fund predicts an epic market crash, warns crypto isn't a safe haven, and blasts the Fed in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    Universa Investments' Mark Spitznagel urged investors to rethink how they manage risk, and to stop mindlessly diversifying their portfolios.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these Chinese tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.