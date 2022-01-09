Potential Teacher, Bus Driver Shortages At Schools: Around Wayne

WAYNE, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Wayne.

Potential Teacher, Bus Driver Shortages At Wayne Schools

Wayne schools needed 189 substitutes last Monday but could only get 51, as staff worked to cover the remaining vacancies for substitute teachers.

Woman Had 'Date Rape Drug,' Crystal Meth In Wayne Lot: Police

The woman was slumped down in a vehicle at the Ramada Inn, according to police.

COVID Putting Extra Strain On Some Wayne-Area Hospitals

NJ hit its highest total of COVID hospitalizations since May 2020. Here's what to know about the Wayne area.

Wayne Mom Births First 2022 Baby At St. Joseph's Hospitals

Baby Amira was born a few hours into the new year at St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

Woman Stole Packages Around Wayne, Including Holiday Gifts: Cops

The Totowa woman targeted at least eight places around Wayne, police said.

Snow Passes Through Wayne, Schools Close, Forecast Clears Up

The region received several inches of snow. Forecasters expect clear conditions before potential snow showers and sleet Sunday.

$2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold At Passaic County Store

Someone shopping in Passaic County won the grand prize in NJ Lottery's New Year's Raffle.

