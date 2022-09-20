Potential threat at Crestview ECC resolved

Sep. 20—CONVOY — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office took into custody a man who was a potential threat to himself or others at Crestview Early Childhood Center in Van Wert County Monday morning.

The man, who is not being identified as the incident is under investigation, was apparently going to the building to remove his children from the school, according to a press release. The sheriff's office was advised he "may be a threat to himself or others."

Deputies responded to the school shortly after a 9:31 a.m. call and began putting "protective measures" in place, according to the release.

When the school district's school resource officer arrived, he made contact with the suspect in his vehicle, according to the release. He was then taken from the property and to a mental health evaluation.

No injuries have been reported from this incident. According to the release, it is being investigated and criminal charges may be filed.