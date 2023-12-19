Potential Travis County buyers, sellers saw houses sell for lower than previous month

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Travis County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $472,085.

The median home sold for $461,250, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 2.3% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was down 7.6% at $461,250 compared to $499,218.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $475,000 median selling price in Travis County was down 4.4% in September from $496,680 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 7.8% from a median of $515,312.

Two condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to three recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 1.1% in sales price this September to a median of $406,598 from $402,365 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was down 8.7% from $445,312. One homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to zero recorded transactions of at least $1 million in September 2022.

In September, the number of recorded sales in Travis County rose by 2.3% since September 2022 from 1,667 to 1,705. All residential home sales totaled to $452 million.

In Texas, homes sold at a median of $312,780 this September, down 0.9% from $315,640 in August. There were 33,889 recorded sales across the state this September, down 17.6% from 41,116 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Texas decreased by 21.3% from $8.2 billion in August to $6.4 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in Texas, 0.08% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, down from 0.19% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Texas decreased by 1% from a median of $316,986 in August to $313,877 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 2.1% from $320,727.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 1.2% from a median of $297,468 in August to $293,750 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 1.1% from the median of $297,085 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

