Potential Tropical Cyclone: National Hurricane Center’s Thursday, Sep 21 status report

Article published: Thursday, Sep. 21, 2023, 11 a.m. ET

At 11 am Thursday, the National Hurricane Center released the initial advisory for a potential tropical cyclone. The potential tropical cyclone is 370 miles southeast of Charleston South Carolina and 450 miles south of Cape Hatteras North Carolina, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving 9 mph to the north.

"... the center of the cyclone is expected to approach the coast of North Carolina within the warning area Friday night and early Saturday." according to analysts. "Strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm as it approaches the coast of North Carolina." They also said "Regardless of whether the system become a tropical storm, the system is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coast."

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... Surf City NC to Chincoteague VA...2-4 ft Chesapeake Bay south of Smith Point...2-4 ft Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds...2-4 ft South Santee River SC to Surf City NC 1-3 ft Chincoteague VA to Fenwick Island DE...1-3 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the north of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle,

And can vary greatly over short distances.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area in North Carolina on Friday, and spread northward Friday night and Saturday.

RAINFALL: The system is forecast to produce 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with localized amounts of 6 inches, across the eastern Mid-Atlantic states from North Carolina to New Jersey, Friday through Sunday. This rainfall may produce localized urban and small stream flooding impacts.

SURF: Swells generated by this system will be affecting much of the east coast of the United States through this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the South Carolina Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.