Potential Upside For Fortress Minerals Limited (Catalist:OAJ) Not Without Risk

It's not a stretch to say that Fortress Minerals Limited's (Catalist:OAJ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Singapore, where the median P/E ratio is around 10x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Fortress Minerals hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Fortress Minerals would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 40%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 74% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 92% as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 0.2% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Fortress Minerals' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Fortress Minerals' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Fortress Minerals' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Fortress Minerals that you should be aware of.

