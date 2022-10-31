Potential Upside For JKG Land Berhad (KLSE:JKGLAND) Not Without Risk

JKG Land Berhad's (KLSE:JKGLAND) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

The earnings growth achieved at JKG Land Berhad over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this respectable earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as JKG Land Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 7.7% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 168% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 13% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that JKG Land Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From JKG Land Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that JKG Land Berhad currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

