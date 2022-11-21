Potential Upside For Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA) Not Without Risk

There wouldn't be many who think Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (KLSE:TENAGA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.2x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 13x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Tenaga Nasional Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Tenaga Nasional Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Tenaga Nasional Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 9.2% decrease to the company's bottom line. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 19% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 12% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.7% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Tenaga Nasional Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Tenaga Nasional Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

