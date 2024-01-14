We have potential to win – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will have more drones and electronic warfare systems.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "In general, the first two weeks of this year have already added to Ukraine's strength and capabilities. There are new support packages for our warriors. There are much-needed agreements on the joint production of weapons and shells, [and] a particularly sensitive issue is drones. There will be more drones.

We are preparing more good news on air defence. We keep in mind both missiles and electronic warfare – there will be more of them. And invariably, month after month, we are ramping up our Ukrainian artillery production.

Ukraine has sufficient potential to make it through this difficult path of war. We have the potential to rally the world. We have the potential to win. The key is to believe in ourselves. To believe in Ukraine."

