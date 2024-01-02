Potential winter storm this weekend for Hagerstown, Martinsburg and Chambersburg areas

The Tri-State area could see significant snowfall this Saturday.

National Weather Service meteorologists weren't ready to forecast how many inches of precipitation the region could see, but said there is potential for several inches of snow this Saturday across the Tri-State area.

There's also a chance the region could see rain.

The chances are increasing for a large coastal storm to develop, said meteorologist Michael Colbert with the State College, Pa., forecast office. That office provides forecasts for the local Pennsylvania area.

Colbert and meteorologist Brian LaSorsa, with the Baltimore/Washington forecast office, both said how cold the air will be and the storm's track are among the factors in determining whether the area will see significant snowfall or rain or both.

The Baltimore/Washington office provides forecasts for Western Maryland and West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle.

Asked how the National Weather Service describes "significant snowfall" for the Washington County area, LaSorsa said there was potential for "several inches or more."

What's behind enhanced threat for weekend winter storm in Hagerstown area?

The enhanced threat of a winter storm is due to a low pressure system coming from the South, bringing moisture off the Atlantic Ocean, LaSorsa said.

The National Weather Service, as of Jan. 2, 2024, was calling for an "enhanced winter storm threat" for the Washington County area from Saturday, Jan. 6, through 7 a.m. Sunday. The color orange on the map denotes an enhanced threat for a winter storm while yellow means a slight winter storm threat. The rankings go from none to slight to enhanced to moderate to high.

It will likely bring moderate to heavy precipitation to the Washington County area. There might be enough cold air to make that snow and a significant amount, he said.

As of early Tuesday, there was still a lot to "iron out" for Saturday's storm forecast, LaSorsa said.

When could the potential winter storm hit the Tri-State area?

LaSorsa said there is potential for significant snow Saturday and Saturday night. As of early Tuesday, the forecast indicated Saturday afternoon to evening had the highest likelihood for snow.

For Franklin County, Pa., Colbert said the possible snow could start early Saturday morning and peak Saturday night into early Sunday. The storm, as forecast Tuesday, should wrap up by late Sunday morning or afternoon.

