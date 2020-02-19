Potentially damaging debris found in 737 Max fuel tanks

Quality control troubles continue to mount for Boeing after potentially damaging debris was discovered inside wing fuel tanks of several undelivered 737 Max airplanes during routine maintenance.

The airplane manufacturer has ordered a “robust internal investigation” of its entire 737 Max fleet, consisting of 400 airplanes, that are currently in storage in an effort to rectify production concerns, the company said on Wednesday.

Foreign object debris or FOD was found in the fuel tanks of several 737 Max planes at storage facilities in Washington and Texas, although it is unclear exactly how many planes were affected, according to aviation blog Leeham News, which first reported the issue.

FOD includes items like tools or rags that were left behind by workers during assembly or maintenance and reflects a quality control issue on the assembly line. Leftover debris can cause short circuiting or other mechanical problems on airplanes.

“FOD is absolutely unacceptable. One escape is one too many,” wrote Mark Jenks, vice president and general manager of the 737 program and Renton site, in a message to all 737 employees. “During these challenging times, our customers and the flying public are counting on us to do our best work each and every day.”

The recent setback is the latest in a string of problems for the company that has been dogged by safety concerns regarding its troubled 737 Max airplanes.

The 737 Max was grounded by the FAA on March 13, 2019, three days after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed en route to Kenya, killing all 157 people on board.

Another 737 Max, Lion Air Flight 610, had crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October 2018, killing 189 people.

Boeing has said automated anti-stall software contributed to the crashes. The FOD problem is not related to the technical issues that grounded the 737 Max planes.

The company said it already held a series of meetings on the factory floor to share a new process for stopping FOD, including “updated instructions and required checklists for teammates working in the fuel cell areas, additional verifications including inspections, audits and checks into our tank closure process to ensure there is zero FOD within the fuel tanks, and new signage added in these work areas to help remind teammates of the appropriate steps to take."

The FAA said in a statement that it was aware of the issue and the agency has “increased its surveillance based on initial inspection reports and will take further action based on the findings."

Inspections may take up to three days for each airplane because fuel has to be drained and vapors dissipated before inspectors can check tanks, Leeham reported.

Boeing cut almost 1,000 quality inspector jobs over two years in an attempt to overhaul its manufacturing procedures leading inspectors to issue grave concerns over quality control, according to the Seattle Times.

This is not the first time FOD has shown up in Boeing planes, damaging debris has been a chronic issue for the airline manufacturer.

FOD was found in 787 Dreamliners and the KC-46A refueling tankers which were twice rejected by the US air force due to the problem, according to the Seattle Times. Eight tools were found in aircraft delivered to the military and two more in tankers delivered to the U.S. Air Force.

An investigation by the New York Times shortly after the Ethiopian Airlines crash unearthed countless manufacturing defects, safety errors, and complaint cover-ups in Boeing’s South Carolina factory.

Since the grounding, Boeing has been under tremendous pressure to alleviate and recertify the 737 Max airplanes.

Despite the FOD issue, the company remains optimistic and insists that the debris inspections will not affect the estimated timeline for a return to service, which could be as early as this summer.