Potentially dangerous chemicals being removed from West Louisville site
Potentially dangerous chemicals being removed from West Louisville site
Potentially dangerous chemicals being removed from West Louisville site
Here's what you need to know heading into this weekend's games — including which ones will decide the College Football Playoff picture.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
Grok, a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has officially launched on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Grok began rolling out late this afternoon to X Premium Plus subscribers in the U.S., "Premium Plus" being X's plan that costs $16 per month for ad-free access to the social network. Longtime subscribers will get priority access to Grok, X said, with the rollout expected to wrap up in the next week.
Hayao Miyazaki's long-awaited new movie finally hits theaters this week. How does it rank against the best Studio Ghibli films?
Treat yourself — or someone else — to these stellar gifts ranging from cozy essentials and timeless cookware to sleek appliances and food delicacies.
Meta’s Oversight Board says it will fast-track two cases dealing with content takedowns on Facebook and Instagram related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Got the travel bug? Don’t we all. Here are a few options to help you cover the cost of your next vacation.
Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson is "fired up" about the opportunity to start against Houston.
The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
The Sun Bowl, Duke's Mayo Bowl and Pinstripe Bowl all wanted the Irish to play in their games.
The day after Juneteenth, the Cardinals and Giants will play at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
Lots of family time over the holidays means plenty of opportunities for board games! Here are some stellar deals on a few of the best board games available.
The deal takes $89 of its retail price.
You'll want to lounge in these robes all day long. The post Here are 5 of the coziest bathrobes under $50 you’ll want to lounge in post-shower appeared first on In The Know.
For those who move abroad from China, one thing they miss dearly is the convenience of food delivery apps. Fantuan, a Vancouver-based company, has been working on replicating the experience of Chinese food delivery platforms in the West for the past nine years. Recently, it raised some fresh capital to further advance its goal -- bringing authentic Asian food to people around the world.
Federal tax credit for the cheapest Tesla car, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, will reduce to $3,750 as of January 1st, 2024.
Meta will soon remove a feature that lets you chat with Facebook friends on Instagram and vice versa. Starting mid-December, the company will disconnect the cross-platform integration, which it added in 2020.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
Meta's latest AI suite claims to enable seamless, expressive real-time speech translation.