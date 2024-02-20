Potentially harmful coal ash could be buried in your town. Here's what you need to know.

Coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal to generate power that contains an alphabet soup of toxic contaminants, has been used for decades in Indiana and across the U.S. as construction fill.

Cathi Murray and Larry Jensen at the playground outside Whitey Wardean Hall in the Town of Pines. The hall and surrounding playground were built on coal ash fill, which a recent EPA report found poses a risk of cancer higher than previously known.

Here's what that means for Hoosiers.

What is coal ash and where does it comes from?

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, it's among the largest types of industrial waste produced in the nation. This byproduct of burning coal to generate power is full of heavy metals and toxic elements such as arsenic, mercury, chromium and even radium.

Where does Indiana stand?

Coal ash is often stored in large pits or impoundments called "ponds." Indiana has the most in the U.S., with more than 80 at 16 coal plants across the state. They contain more than 100 million tons of the toxic waste.

Has the coal ash contaminated Indiana?

The majority of Indiana's ash pits have no barrier beneath them and are deep enough the waste is sitting in groundwater. This allows contaminants to spread. In Indiana, there are 16 leaking ash disposal sites ― there could be multiple pits at each site — that don't comply with federal regulations because of pollution they're causing.

An image from the 'Indiana Environmental Reporter' documentary 'In the Water,' which explored the effects of coal ash in the state.

Why it’s an issue – health risk?

Many of the heavy metals and other contaminants in coal ash are known carcinogens. A new EPA risk assessment concluded exposure to even small amounts of the toxic material can pose a risk of cancer 35 times higher than previously known. People can be exposed to coal ash through pollution in public waterways, private drinking water wells, and by incidental ingestion of coal ash used as structural fill.

Why it’s an issue – unknown distribution for fill?

As many as 180 million tons of coal ash has made its way into structural fill all across the country since the 1980s, but few records exist on where it was used. In areas where its use is known — such as Town of Pines in northern Indiana and a North Carolina community — coal ash is believed to have caused water contamination and may increase instances of rare types of cancer.

Are there any good uses of coal ash?

Using coal ash as structural fill has been identified as a beneficial use, but man experts say some uses are better than others. There is less concerns when it's bound within a product or location, such as sealed under concrete or inside wallboard. More concerning is "unencapsulated" ash, such as loose particulate or sludge used as structural fill or spread on fields.

Do utilities have to clean the coal ash up?

As coal plants close, they are required to close their ash pits. There has been quite a bit of debate, however, on the best approach. Many utilities, including those in Indiana, want to leave ash in pits and cap them. But environmental advocates argue that poses a threat for more groundwater contamination. The other option is to excavate and move the ash to a lined landfill or direct it to beneficial uses. While advocates argue excavation is the best option, utilities argue it's too expensive.

What regulation exists around coal ash?

At the federal level, the government established the coal ash rule in 2015 following two major spills in Tennessee and North Carolina. Compliance has been lacking, according to EPA reports, and the agency is currently considering changes to close loopholes. In Indiana, several bills have been proposed in recent years aimed at better protecting the public from coal ash contamination, but none received hearings in the Republican-controlled Statehouse.

