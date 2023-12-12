‘Potentially hazardous foods’ in Raleigh restaurant kitchen: Sanitation scores (Dec. 12)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of Dec. 6-12.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 82 restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 6-12.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Sinbad’s Pizza & Seafood (3110 New Bern Ave. in Raleigh) received a score of 88% during an inspection on Dec. 8.

The restaurant was in violation of 14 standards. Of these, seven were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding dirty dishes stored as clean and “several potentially hazardous foods” with no date marking.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 90.5% in March 2023 and 90% in October 2022.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows 20 restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 6-12.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ Two restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Goorsha Ethiopian Restaurant (910 W Main St. in Durham) received a score of 89.5% during an inspection on Dec. 6.

The restaurant was in violation of 16 standards. Of these, seven were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding black build-up inside the ice machine and food debris on kitchen utensils stored as clean, as well as a lack of hot water at handwashing sinks.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 98.5% in July and 2023 and 96% in April 2023.

Dashi (415 E Chapel Hill St. in Durham) received a score of 87.5% during an inspection on Dec. 8.

The restaurant was in violation of 15 standards. Of these, seven were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included observing an employee prep food without washing their hands and finding dirty bowls from the ramen station stored as clean.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 93.5% in May 2023 and 95% in September 2022.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but lower than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 14 restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 6-12.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 14 restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 6-12.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that five restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 6-12.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

Triangle Asked & Answered: What do you want to know?

Have a question about something in our community? The News & Observer’s Service Journalism team wants your questions for our Triangle Asked & Answered series. Reach out to us by filling out this form or by sending an email to ask@newsobserver.com.

Is NC the epicenter of competitive gingerbread? Local ‘gingerfriends’ make the case

NC duo wins nation’s ‘most intensive’ gingerbread house contest. See the winning work