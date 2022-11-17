Potentially historic lake-effect snowstorm hits western New York
Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York as a potentially historic lake-effect snowstorm hits the western part of the state.
Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York as a potentially historic lake-effect snowstorm hits the western part of the state.
Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. In all, 20 dice were rolled, generating a number that was fed into a computer to determine the batches of votes counties must count as part of the audit. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state.
What games are the best in NFL Week 11 and what teams will come out as winners?
The company is accused of giving executives off-the-books perks including apartments, luxury cars and private school tuition, a scheme Allen Weisselberg detailed on the stand.
Who will win it all at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? USA TODAY Network reporters predict the World Cup champion and individual award winners.
Ticketmaster's website crashed Tuesday as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the site to purchase tickets to the singer's upcoming tour.
Trump Organization lawyers debuted a new tax-fraud defense at the company's Manhattan trial on Tuesday: Trump is just a generous boss.
At best, an economic war would give the U.S. a Pyrrhic victory. At worst, it could start a new cold war.
He flew to the Beau Rivage to wager big on the NCAA tournament. And it’s not the first time he’s made headlines for his sports betting.
As a national uprising mounts against the Islamic Republic, young women wait for deceptively simple things, like the ability to wear their hair uncovered. For one writer, spending a month with his Iranian niece put it all in perspective.
Oulèye Ndoye, ex-wife of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, is requesting the court to compel the senator to questioning regarding their ongoing child custody battles.
With Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the MCU has the template for how to properly adapt the X-Men.
Retired workers will get a big increase in Social Security benefits next year, and they will also pay less for Medicare Part B.
Jason Momoa is still wearing the traditional Hawaiian malo out and about in Hawaii
Lara Trump received an awkward reality check about her father-in-law from Fox Business' Stuart Varney.
A woman is warning people to always check their receipts after a bizarre incident at the grocery store.
Bell has been married to actor and "Armchair Expert" podcast host Dax Shepard for almost 10 years.
“If it makes you gag, get used to it,” joked Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe.
At a press conference held on Nov. 16, police confirmed that two additional roommates were at home during the Nov. 13 slaying of four University of Idaho students.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) declined to concede governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs Thursday, raising concerns about the election process. The Associated Press and other outlets projected that Hobbs won the race on Monday. But Lake indicated she is assembling a legal team that is “collecting evidence and data” pertaining to the electoral…
The former first lady's prediction didn't sit well with critics on Twitter.