California wildfires live updates: 50,000 people ordered to evacuate, PG&E to shut off power for 940,000 customers

Authorities ordered 50,000 residents in Northern California to evacuate Saturday ahead of a "potentially historic" wind event that could exacerbate the wildfires that are already scorching the area.

"This fire is very dangerous," Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said at a press conference.

Essick said it is the largest evacuation order he's conducted in his 26-year career.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma and Lake County had burned 25,455 acres and was 10% contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. At least 49 structures had been destroyed, with another 23,500 at risk of being damaged, the agency said.

Dominic Foppoli, the mayor of Windsor, one of the towns ordered to evacuate, implored residents to get out quickly.

"This is a life-threatening situation and a danger to our entire town," Foppoli said.

David Hagele, the mayor of Healdsburg, another town ordered to evacuate entirely, similarly stressed the urgency of the matter.

"It's time to drop things, pack, and go in a calm and orderly manner," Hagele said.

Jonathon Cox, the division chief at Cal Fire, described the wind as having a possible "explosive" effect on the Kincade Fire, which started three days ago in the same area that a PG&E transmission tower broke, according to a report from the company.

Dry winds up to 65 mph could lead to erratic and dangerous fire growth, bringing even more critical fire conditions to parts of the Golden State.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Saturday the company will shut off power for approximately 940,000 customers, an increase of 90,000 from the previous estimate of 850,000. The shutoffs, which will impact 36 counties across Northern and Central California, are for safety, according to the company.

"We would only take this decision for one reason – to help reduce catastrophic wildfire risk to our customers and communities," Michael Lewis, PG&E's senior vice president of Electric Operations, said in a statement.

The power outage will begin Saturday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time and continue through midday Monday.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo urged residents to be prepared for the shutoffs and asked them not to drive if they don't need to during the shutoff. However, he said these outages "can't be the new normal."

"We need to find better solutions," he said.

Around 1,000 PG&E customers in Sonoma County are still without power, and there is no estimate as to when it will be restored, according to the company.

Several other wildfires have scorched thousands of acres throughout the state.

