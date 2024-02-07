Pothole problem: Are road issues affecting your Lower Hudson Valley commute?

With record-setting precipitation slamming the Lower Hudson Valley in the last few years, local roads and bridges have taken a major hit.

In January, Washington D.C.-based travel research group TRIP released an annual report saying potholes and poor road maintenance cost New York drivers around $8.7 billion on repairs, fuel and wear and tear in 2023. On average, that's $715 per driver.

The report said around 43% of state roads are in poor condition, thanks to weathering and crashes, and 9% of its bridges were deemed structurally insufficient.

As she took office, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a "war on potholes" in 2022 and included $7.6 billion in this year's state budget to address transportation infrastructure issues, including highways, bridges and railways. $100 million was allotted specifically for filling potholes around the state.

But is it working? As more damaging weather comes to the Lower Hudson Valley, commuters are faced with dangerous conditions, detours and car repairs.

We want to hear from Lower Hudson Valley drivers about the worst pothole-ridden areas and how they have affected morning and evening commutes. Fill out our online form, or, if you're reading this story in print, scan the QR code to access the form. Your response will go directly to The Journal News/lohud, and reporters may contact you as part of our continued transportation coverage.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Potholes: Are road issues affecting your Hudson Valley NY commute?