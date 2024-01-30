Pothole repair continues in central Arkansas as weather warms up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After snow and rain coated the roads earlier this month, the Arkansas Department of Transportation and other city crews were able to begin repairs on major roadways.

Some repairs just filled in holes, while others required grading and repaving complete sections, like in Bryant.

Bryant’s Street Superintendent Troy Ellis stated that they get calls about a variety of hazards.

“You would be surprised about the calls you get about blowouts, scraping plates, and things like that,” Ellis said. “If they can’t see if there is water over the road or anything like that, it does become a hazard.”

Little Rock Driver Dylan Rutledge was worried about his safety driving to and home from work, recalling the massive blowouts on the interstate between Benton and Bryant.

“It’s definitely made it more difficult; you definitely have to be safer,” Rutledge said.

For those with potholes that need to be reported, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has a link at IDriveArkansas.com.

ARDOT also reports lane closures for pothole repairs on their website ARDOT.gov.

