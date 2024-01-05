Pothole repair on Richmond/San Rafael Bridge causes traffic

(KRON) — One westbound lane and two eastbound lanes on the Richmond/San Rafael Bridge were blocked off Thursday night as crews worked to repair a pothole. The closure has caused traffic to build up on the bridge.

The right westbound lane was closed at 3:07 p.m., according to Caltrans’ traffic log. That lane is estimated to reopen at 1 a.m.

At 8:42 p.m., California Highway Patrol reported that two eastbound lanes were closed. There is no estimated time for these lanes to reopen.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes to reach their destination.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.