Pothole repairs on 20 Bucks County roads begin Monday; see if your road made this list

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday pothole repairs for more than two dozen roads in Bucks and Montgomery counties starting next week.

Workers will be out on heavily traveled roads and local streets in about 20 municipalities in Bucks County and a handful of Eastern Montgomery County towns.

PennDOT work crews will begin a mass project to repair roadways throughout Bucks County, which will repair roads and fill in potholes and address other concerns. The projects will cause lane closures and delays.

Drivers should be prepared for intermittent lane closures and traffic slowdowns in the following areas:

More: Middletown's immense winter storm center under construction on Route 413

This week's Bucks County pothole repairs

Route 113 (Souderton Road), Hilltown Township and Silverdale Borough

Route 152 (Walnut Street), Perkasie Borough and Hilltown Township

Route 232 (Second Street Pike), Northampton Township

Bristol Road, Warrington, Warminster townships

Butler Avenue, New Britain Township, Chalfont and Doylestown boroughs

Mearns Road, Warwick, Warminster townships

Street Road, Warrington Township

New Falls Road, Falls Township

Pennsbury Road, Falls Township

Pennsylvania Avenue, Falls Township and Morrisville Borough

Radcliffe Street, Bristol Township

Edgley Road/Woodbourne Road, Bristol and Middletown townships

Pine Grove Road/Yardley Morrisville Road, Falls Township

Bridgetown Pike, Northampton Township

Neshaminy Street, Hulmeville Borough

Fallsington Tullytown Road, Tullytown Borough

Kellers Church Road, Plumstead and Bedminster townships

County Line Road/Allentown Road, West Rockhill Township

Tollgate Road, Richland Township

This week's Eastern Montgomery County pothole repairs

Route 63, Green Lane and Lansdale boroughs and Marlborough, Upper Salford, Lower Salford, Towamencin, Hatfield, Upper Gwynedd, Montgomery, Lower Gwynedd, Horsham, Upper Dublin, Upper Moreland, Abington, and Lower Moreland townships.

Susquehanna Road, Abington and Upper Dublin townships.

Blair Mill Road, Horsham Township.

While pothole repairs makes up the bulk of new roadwork coming this week, there are a handful of ongoing projects happening his week as well.

Here's a breakdown of ongoing traffic projects continuing this week. All projects are weather dependent and scheduled Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Warmer week ahead: Chilly start to weekend ahead of midweek warmup in Bucks County. What to know

What road projects are continuing this week in Bucks County?

New Britain Road is cut down to a single lane between Easton Road and Rolling Hill Boulevard, which began Feb. 1 and is continuing through the summer. A 24/7 detour using Lower State Road, U.S. 202 and Easton Road will be in effect until work ends this summer.

A weekday lane closure on Creek Road, between Quarry Road and Deep Run Road, in Bedminster, for PECO utility work that started last Monday, continues until March 29.

PECO utility work also closes a lane on Route 413 (Durham Road) between Dark Hollow Road and Stump Road in Bedminster and Plumstead townships; on Route 611 (Easton Road) between Quarry and Spruce Hill roads and on Creek Road between Quarry and Wismer roads in Bedminster; and on Wismer Road between Stump and Point Pleasant roads, in Plumstead, until April 1.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Pothole repairs on over 40 roads in Philadelphia area begin Monday