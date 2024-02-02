Pothole repairs, roadwork to impact drivers on I-75 in Montgomery County

Drivers may experience delays on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County during the overnight hours on Friday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be out patching potholes in each direction on Interstate 75 from U.S. 35 to State Route 725 between now and 6 a.m.

ODOT wrote on social media Thursday afternoon that drivers should expect lane closures during that time.

News Center 7 spoke with ODOT who told us that potholes tend to pop up around big shifts in temperatures.

“The work that’s going to be done (overnight) is going to be a more permanent fix,” said Lornyn Bryson of ODOT. “This would be a very similar process to what we do in the spring.”

These repairs are expected to happen mainly in the Moraine and West Carrollton area.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Crews will be out patching potholes tonight on I-75 in each direction from U.S. 35 to SR 725. pic.twitter.com/5pTpVBz8Rk — ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) February 1, 2024