Pothole season starting early in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The warmer weather right after a deep freeze is causing pothole season

to begin much earlier in Northeast Ohio.

In fact, ODOT and Cleveland city crews are already tackling pothole repairs.

“This time of year, if we aren’t out plowing snow, we are filling potholes,” said Brent Kovacs, ODOT District 12 spokesperson.

Kovacs said ODOT crews will be out over the next couple weeks patching up as many potholes as possible.

“Our plan right now is to fill them with a product called cold patch. That is asphalt we can use in the colder temperatures. All the asphalt plants close down over the winter and reopen in the

spring,” said Kovacs.

ODOT says they will use hot asphalt as a permanent fix come April, but for now, the cold patch will be applied to potholes reported on the busiest interstates.

“We avoid the busiest times on the road, the a.m. and p.m. rush hour, but after that we have a day crew and a night crew out filling potholes overnight too,” said Kovacs.

In Cleveland, the city has 10 to 12 crews working to fill potholes in the city’s approximately 10,200 main and residential streets.

“While driving around the Cleveland suburbs, the potholes, I’ve certainly noticed them dropping my kid off at school,” said Ward 17 councilman Charles Slife.

Slife said he is bringing back the Ward 17 Pothole Tracker for 2024.

“The goal of the pothole tracker is twofold. To allow people to have a seamless way to report one and then toggle the color of the pin to red to green after it’s filled,” said Slife.

Slife said last year it launched in March but due to the demand already, he expects it to go live next month.

“The public works crews are out filling potholes as fast as they can. It’s helpful for residents to call 311 or their council person to report specific locations,” said Slife.

According to the city, vehicle damage can be reported to the Department of Law Claims.

