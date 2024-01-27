Potholes continue to cause problems for Kansas City area drivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers are dodging potholes as a result of a frigid January across the Kansas City area.

Drivers FOX4 talked to said that they’re taking their repair bills to their respective states for payment and for some, they’ve seen it work.

Matt Taylor said that his “fiancée, a while back, had a pothole issue and the state of Missouri paid for all the rims and everything to get fixed.”

How to report potholes across the Kansas City area

Sydney Sands said she hit a pothole on Interstate 35 in Kansas. Ironically, she was picking up a friend whose car was also the victim of a pothole.

“It was pretty terrifying,” she said. “My car, I would say it bounced a couple feet in the air. I’ve been in accidents and fender benders, this was way worse, I knew that there was going to be significant damage.”

She estimates that the damage will cost more than $300 and is filing a claim for her repair cost with the state.

“I know that crews are working to fix potholes. This is ridiculous; the road was littered with debris and hubcaps from other vehicles that had hit the same pothole,” Sands said.

”They’ve gotten worse, everyone’s complaining about it,” Taylor said. “That’s not something that just happens, everyone’s not complaining about the same thing for no reason.”

Giant pothole on I-435 flattens tires on at least a dozen vehicles

The Kansas Department of Transportation released the following statement to FOX4 about their work on the potholes:

“KDOT is actively monitoring pothole locations and working to repair them as weather conditions allow. This week, crews have been using mobile operations throughout the metro addressing pothole repair, including segments of I-35, I-635, US 69 and K-7. As pothole repairs continue, KDOT asks motorists to slow down and move over when driving near these mobile crews – give them room to work.”

The states are asking that you report potholes and file property damage claims through their websites.

MoDOT

If you see a pothole on a state-maintained road, highway or interstate in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation asks drivers to report it online.

MoDOT’s form will ask for your contact information, plus details of the specific location where crews can find the pothole.

For emergency road concerns, drivers can call MoDOT at 1-888-275-6636.

KDOT

The Kansas Department of Transportation asks drivers to report potholes via this form online.

If you have property damage due to a pothole, you can find more information and file a claim with KDOT here.

