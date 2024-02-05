Potholes, crumbling roads are costing NY drivers billions in repairs, group says

New York’s crumbling roads and potholes cost the state’s drivers $8.7 billion — an average of $715 — in repairs, fuel and wear and tear last year, according to an annual report by a national transportation research group.

The TRIP report used state and federal data to calculate the economic impact poorly maintained roads have on drivers in urban centers across the state, from Buffalo to New York City.

When congestion-related delays ($16.8 billion) and traffic crashes in which roadway safety was a contributing factor ($11.2 billion) are added in, the tab for New York motorists jumps to $36.7 billion.

A pothole in the middle of Rt. 303 in West Nyack Jan. 25, 2022.

The report lays much of the blame on road conditions. Some 43% of the state’s major roads are in poor or mediocre condition while 9% of its bridges are rated structurally deficient, the report notes.

Washington, D.C.-based TRIP, which represents insurance companies, parts manufacturers, engineering firms and others, says the state needs to invest more in its roads and bridges.

“Long-term, sustained transportation funding is needed to allow New York to move forward with necessary improvements to its transportation network that will make the state’s roads and bridges smoother, safer and more efficient while boosting the economy and creating jobs,” said Dave Kearby, TRIP’s executive director.

What's it costing drivers?

The New York City region had the highest average vehicle operating costs -- the tab for repairs, lost time and fuel due to congestion delays -- with an average of $880. The report included the New Jersey cities of Newark and Jersey City in its calculations.

The next highest was Syracuse ($604) followed by Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown ($587); Rochester ($465); Buffalo-Niagara Falls ($463); Albany-Schenectady-Troy ($462) and Utica ($353).

Binghamton ($262) had one of the lowest costs among urban centers.

Where are roads the worst?

The New York City region had the highest percentage of roads in poor condition at 44%, followed by Syracuse (29%); Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown (17%); Albany-Schenectady-Troy (15%); Buffalo-Niagara Falls (14%) and Rochester (13%).

Utica and Binghamton tied with 7% of roads in poor condition.

How much time is lost?

The New York City region led the way again with 91 hours lost to congestion, costing drivers $2,459 in lost time and extra fuel.

Buffalo-Niagara Falls and Albany-Schenectady-Troy were tied at 46 hours. Annual costs for drivers in the Buffalo region was $1,203 and $890 for Albany.

Rochester drivers lost 39 hours to congestion at a cost of $960; Poughkeepsie-area drivers lost 34 hours at a cost of $716 while Binghamton drivers came in at 19 hours lost at a cost of $526. Syracuse and Utica were tied at 17 hours lost with costs of $468 and $449 respectively.

How many drivers die in crashes?

Traffic fatalities jumped 23% between 2019 and 2022, even though fewer cars were on the road. In 2019, the state tallied 921 traffic fatalities. Three years later the total was 1,148.

Between 2018 and 2022 5,207 people were killed in traffic crashes in New York.

What's the state's response?

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared war on potholes when she took office in 2022.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her 2025 executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

This year’s budget includes $7.6 billion to fix highways, bridges, rail and aviation infrastructure. It’s the third installment in a five-year $33 billion capital plan.

It includes $100 million for the Pave our Potholes program and $200 million for a bridge improvement program.

Several large-scale road projects are planned this year. Among them is the $2.25 billion Interstate 81 Viaduct Project, which will reconnect Syracuse neighborhoods cut off from one another when the viaduct was built in the 1950s and 1960s.

Syracuse's I-81 viaduct is a 1.4-mile elevated stretch that cuts the city in half. On one side is the Pioneer Homes housing project; on the other side is Upstate Medical University.

