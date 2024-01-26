Potholes impacting all parts of Arkansas following winter storm

CABOT, Ark. – Frustration grows as potholes remain a menace to drivers in Arkansas.

The stress of having to veer left and then right to dodge one hole after another can be dangerous.

But this is something most already know because those potholes are popping up on roadways all over central Arkansas following the recent snowstorm.

But if you think it’s just your location dealing with potholes, think again.

People are dealing with them in Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Hot Springs, Pottsville, Batesville, Malvern, Benton, Bryant, Cabot and the list goes on and on.

In Cabot, on Highway 38, the holes are significant.

Michael Smith with Smith Wrecker Service said when you drive on Highway 38, “you feel like you’re drunk because you’re driving all over the road to avoid them.”

Smith said the potholes have kept him busy this week as he responded to many busted rims and flat tires.

He said he’s received calls from many cities around central Arkansas but said Highway 38 has been a hotspot for destruction.

“We’ve changed three last night here on 38,” he said, pertaining to tires.

Motorists can use ARDOT’s online portal to report a pothole. To stay up-to-date on road conditions, check IDriveArkansas.com.

