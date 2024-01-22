Potholes loom as snow and ice melts: What to know on Middle Tennessee roads

Clank

It’s a sound potholes make that can reverberate through your body when you hit one. And chances are you will hear it and feel it more on Middle Tennessee roads as snow and ice melts with rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast.

“I’m not going to predict what kind of pothole season we’re going to have this spring, but the more freeze/thaw cycles we have, the more potholes we tend to see,” said Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds. “Drivers will likely see them after snow/ice events like this.”

TDOT began patching across the region on Monday. Interstates 65 and 24, Lebanon Pike and Briley Parkway are areas in Davidson County that have already had reports of potholes the state hopes to address, Hammonds said.

State, Nashville and road departments are anticipating potholes as snow and ice melts and warmer temperatures and rain are forecast.

The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure NDOT has six pothole repair crews out identifying and repairing potholes on primary and secondary routes and assessments will continue on neighborhood streets.

"Our crews are not seeing a pothole outbreak at this time but conditions can change over the next few days," NDOT spokesperson Sissy Muro Juarez said.

Williamson County was among other local highway departments already surveying roads for potholes as snow and ice melts.

"Anytime you have a freeze and thaw they are going to show their face," Williamson County Highway Superintendent Eddie Poole said.

How to report a pothole in Nashville, Middle Tennessee?

Even as road crews survey roads, motorists are encouraged to report potholes.

TDOT's maintenance hotline is 833-836-8349 (TDOTFIX) or visit TN.Gov/TDOT.

Potholes on Nashville and Davidson County roads can be reported by calling hubNashville at 311 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, downloading the hubNashville app or online at hub.nashville.gov.

The making of and fixing a pothole

Potholes essentially form after snow and rain seep through cracks in the pavement, according to TDOT. As temperatures drop, the water freezes and expands, which weakens the pavement and road base, which will crumble as vehicles drive over top.

The best pothole treatments for more permanent fixes coincide with warmer temperatures, Wilson County Road Superintendent Steve Murphy said.

But there are cold weather mixes that can work for more urgent repairs, though they won't typically last as long and will probably need some follow-up, according to Murphy.

Your vehicle and pothole damage

Suspension, alignment and tire damage are among the “multitude of effects” a vehicle can face with a pothole collision, said Eric Eberhardt, General Manager of Mike’s Automotive in Mt. Juliet.

Vibration or wobbling can indicate a bent wheel and a drop in air pressure can indicate a tire leak, both common fallouts from a pothole, said Justin Haynes, manager of the Firestone Complete Auto Care at 4920 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

A vehicle that pulls to the left or right can indicate suspension or alignment damage, Haynes said.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville, Middle TN can expect new road hazard after ice: Potholes