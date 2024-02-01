Potholes are plaguing Des Moines. How can you protect you and your car?

Des Moines has received nearly 630 reports of potholes in the last week alone after the city was walloped with more than 2 feet of snow followed by a rapid warming in temperatures.

Now, street maintenance crews have switched gears from plowing the snow to working on potholes.

"Pothole season has arrived much earlier than usual this year thanks to significant winter weather in January followed by a quick warm-up," Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said in a city news release. "The same trucks that plow streets during winter weather are now outfitted with equipment and materials used to repair potholes."

Between the heavy snow and warming temperatures, the pavement shifts and weakens while snow plows put further stress on the roads, according to the release.

The city's street maintenance will use cold-mix asphalt, a temporary fix until the construction season begins this summer.

You can report potholes by calling the 24/7 Public Works Customer Service Center at 515-283-4950 or on the MyDSMmobile App. Users can drop a pin on a map to indicate where they encounter potholes and also submit photos of the issue.

Here are some tips from AAA to protect you and your car from potholes:

“The snow and cold were hard to ignore across Iowa recently and so are potholes,” Brian Ortner, public affairs specialist for AAA, said in a news release. “Not being prepared for those craters in the road can result in pricey damage to your vehicle.”

Check your tires:

Tread depth : Insert a quarter into the tread groove with Washington’s head upside down. If you can see the top of Washington’s head, start shopping for new tires.

Tire pressure : Check this at least once a month using a quality gauge. Do so before driving when tires have been at rest and are not hot. Follow the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure found on a sticker inside the driver’s side door.

Suspension and alignment: Look for changes in vehicle handling, excessive vibration or uneven wearing of tires, all indications of a problem with the suspension like alignment or shocks. If your vehicle pulls to the left or right, have the wheel alignment checked by a trusted mechanic.

Keep your eyes on the road:

Keep an eye out for potholes, and, if you can, avoid them and go around them.

Put more distance between you and the cars in front of you.

Watch out for puddles and avoid driving through them — they might be potholes in disguise. If you can't avoid them, drive through them slowly.

If you can't avoid hitting a pothole, reduce your speed and avoid abruptly breaking. Hitting a pothole at higher speeds may increase damage to your vehicle, including knocking the wheels out of alignment, affecting the steering and bending, or even breaking suspension components.

If you hit a pothole, pay attention to any new or unusual noises or vibrations. If you detect something is off with your vehicle, take it to a trusted repair facility for a full vehicle inspection as soon as possible.

