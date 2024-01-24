Potholes on the rise in Central Illinois

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Roads around Central Illinois are shrinking and expanding with the changing weather. That means drivers will be noticing more potholes on the road.

Vince Gustafson, Deputy Director of Urbana Public Works, calls it the “freeze-thaw cycle.” On top of the asphalt crumbling, snowplows tend to dig up patches of the road.

He said once they get their snow equipment cleaned up, those same drivers will hit the road to fill potholes.

“As soon as the pavement starts to dry out — which it looks like [it will] by Friday and then moving into next week — we’ll be taking our street crews who have been assisting us with their plowing and salting recently, and we’re going to prioritize putting them out systematically.”

Gustafson said they rotate areas to avoid giving priority to certain neighborhoods.

You can report potholes on your street by calling Public Works.

