Potlatch man faces charges following armed dispute

Jan. 11—POTLATCH — Latah County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old man Monday for allegedly firing a round from his assault rifle at another man in Potlatch.

Elisha Calanchini was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault and made his initial appearance in Latah County District Court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 4:30 p.m. at the 1300 block of Idaho Highway 6 in Potlatch.

Calanchini allegedly fired his AR-15 at Hayden Esensee, but did not hit him. This incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute about Esensee disconnecting a well that services the property Calanchini and his wife were living on.

Deputies spoke to Calanchini and Esensee, who allegedly took a video of Calanchini walking away with his gun. The court documents say Calanchini showed deputies his AR-15 when they were interviewing him at his home.

Calanchini was arrested without incident.