Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Changed to Virtual Meeting

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), announced through a notice to its shareholders a change of location for its annual meeting of shareholders to be held on April 28, 2020. To support the health and well-being of shareholders and partners, plus adhere to the Stay At Home Order issued by the state of West Virginia, the meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. No one will attend the meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, a shareholder is entitled to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting if one was a shareholder of record by the close of business on February 26, 2020, or holds a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the shareholder's bank, broker, or nominee.

Eligible shareholders may find instructions on how to join the virtual Annual Meeting by visiting the Investor Relations webpage at https://www.mybct.com/about-us/investor-relations. Click the link under Special Notice that reads, "March 30, 2020 – NOTICE: Change of Location of Annual Meeting for Shareholders."

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $516 million in assets as of December 31, 2019, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and one loan production office. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc. and the Bank, please visit our website at https://www.mybct.com.

