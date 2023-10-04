Potsdam man convicted of stealing ambulance, crashing through garage

Oct. 4—CANTON — A jury on Wednesday convicted a Potsdam man of stealing an Ogdensburg Rescue Squad ambulance.

Yengi Lado, 27, is facing a maximum of 15 years in state prison after having been found guilty on one count of second-degree larceny.

The St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office said Lado stole the ambulance parked outside of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg on Feb. 28, 2022.

The prosecutor's office says he drove down Mansion Avenue "straight through a garage at the end of the T-intersection." He was arrested after law enforcement found him in the cab of a tractor-trailer that had pulled over on Route 37.

Lado is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 4. He's currently incarcerated at Mid-State Correctional Facility on an unrelated prior felony second-degree criminal mischief conviction from Onondaga County in 2022. He's serving two to six years for that.

Assistant district attorneys Dominik Maida and Sara Charpentier prosecuted the case. Law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation and arrest include Ogdensburg Police Department, St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.