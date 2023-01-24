Potsdam resident charged with DWI after Morley Potsdam Road crash

Jan. 24—POTSDAM — A Potsdam man who ran his truck into a utility pole on Sunday night is being charged with driving while intoxicated and other counts.

State police say they arrested Matthew S. Frary, 26, of Potsdam. At 12:01 a.m. that night, troopers responded to the crash site near 1736 Morley Potsdam Road.

Frary, driving a red 2015 Ford F-150, left the road on the north shoulder and hit the pole. Troopers said when they arrived, Frary "was showing signs of impairment" and failed field sobriety tests. He allegedly refused to submit to a chemical test.

Potsdam firefighters said Frary was evaluated by Potsdam Rescue and wasn't transported from the scene.

Police charged him with misdemeanor DWI, speeding on special hazards and having an open container inside a motor vehicle. He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.