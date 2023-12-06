Potsdam village appointments: Deputy mayor, clerk, treasurer named for upcoming year

Dec. 6—POTSDAM — The Village Board of Trustees on Monday night made numerous appointments for 2024.

The board voted to make Georgine Scott village clerk and registrar through Dec. 1, 2025. Johanna Kastner was named deputy village clerk and registrar. Isabelle Gates-Schult was named treasurer through Dec. 1, 2025. Elise Deno was named deputy village treasurer.

Mayor Alexandra M. Jacobs Wilke named Trustee Stephen Warr deputy mayor. She also named Village Administrator Gregory Thompson, Scott and Kastner compliance officers for the village's policy against discrimination and harassment.

The board voted to designate the Watertown Daily Times and North Country This Week as the village's official newspapers through Dec. 2, 2024. They also designated Community Bank N. A., KeyBank of Central New York N.A., The Chase Bank and Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company as the official banks of deposit.

The board voted to schedule its regular meetings on the first and third Monday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m., except for May through August when meetings will be on the third Monday of each month starting at 4:30 p.m.

The board also voted to keep office hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for official holidays.