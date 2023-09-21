Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office investigating a reported body

MACOMB, Okla. (KFOR) — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of a reported body wrapped in a carpet south of Oklahoma Highway 59B and Hamilton Road. The body was reportedly found covered in a large drainage culvert that runs under Hamilton Road.

Sheriff Mike Booth says detectives are on the scene and have roped off the area. Booth also stated that investigators are taking a slower, calculated approach as they advance toward the body to avoid disturbing potential evidence.

Booth says the body could possibly be connected to a recent missing persons case in the area. According to a post on Facebook by the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Makayla Fay Meave-Byers was last seen on Friday, Sept. 15 at her home in Macomb. When Meave-Byers was last seen, she allegedly left voluntarily in a white Chevy extended cab pickup with tinted windows. The driver was a tall male balding with a dark-colored beard.

No confirmation on the identity of the body it available at this time.

This is a developing story.

